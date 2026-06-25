UN Report Highlights Severe Impact of Gaza Conflict On Palestinian Children

The Embassy of the State of Palestine in India has called for urgent international action following the release of a major United Nations report that documents the severe impact of the ongoing conflict in Gaza on Palestinian children.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Palestinian mission highlighted findings from a 94-page report by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry, released on June 23, which examines the consequences of Israel's military operations in the occupied Palestinian territory since October 2023.

Describing the findings as deeply alarming, the embassy said the report presents one of the most extensive investigations ever conducted into the effects of the conflict on children. It argues that an entire generation of Palestinian children has been exposed to unprecedented levels of death, injury, displacement and psychological trauma.

According to the report cited by the Palestinian mission, more than 20,000 Palestinian children have been killed since the start of the war, while over 44,000 have been injured. Children account for nearly one-third of all Palestinians killed during the conflict, the report says.

The findings include accounts of very young victims, with thousands of children under the age of five among those killed. The report also notes that thousands of children remain missing or are believed to be trapped beneath collapsed buildings and rubble across Gaza.

"The essence of childhood has been destroyed," the report states, according to the embassy, which said the findings paint a grim picture of life for children living in the war-ravaged territory.

The statement drew attention to incidents cited in the report involving children allegedly being targeted while fleeing combat zones, sheltering with their families, or attempting to access basic necessities. Among the cases referenced is that of five-year-old Hind Rajab, whose death drew international attention in early 2024. The commission concluded that Israeli forces attacked the vehicle in which she was trapped despite being aware that children were inside, the report says.

The UN inquiry also documented severe injuries suffered by children, including amputations, blindness, hearing loss and brain trauma. According to the report, Gaza now has one of the highest concentrations of child amputees relative to its population, with thousands of young people left with permanent disabilities.

Beyond physical injuries, the report highlights the widespread psychological consequences of prolonged conflict. Many children have experienced repeated displacement, loss of family members, destruction of homes and interruption of education. Mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression and long-term emotional distress, are described as pervasive.

The destruction of hospitals, schools, orphanages and other civilian infrastructure has further compounded the humanitarian crisis, according to the findings. The report argues that damage to healthcare facilities has contributed to preventable deaths and serious complications among newborns, children and pregnant women.

Citing the commission's conclusions, the Palestinian embassy said the documented actions may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity, including extermination and persecution. The report also links its findings to broader concerns previously raised by UN investigators regarding alleged genocide in Gaza.

The statement urged governments, lawmakers, human rights organisations and international institutions to take concrete steps to protect Palestinian civilians, particularly children. It called for accountability, an end to attacks on civilians and stronger efforts to uphold international law.

"No child should be born into war, live under siege, or die beneath the rubble," the embassy said. "The children of Palestine deserve the same protection, dignity and future as children everywhere."

The conflict, which escalated dramatically after the October 7, 2023 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza, has triggered one of the gravest humanitarian crises in the region's recent history. The latest UN findings are likely to intensify international debate over civilian protection and accountability as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue.