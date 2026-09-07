'Dad, You Will Be Proud': Delhi Tragedy Victims' Family Holds On To Memories

Akshat Singh Yadav, a second-year student of Delhi University's PGDAV College, is among one of the seven victims who died in Delhi's Satya Niketan building tragedy on Sunday.

After receiving news of his death, his family arrived at the AIIMS Trauma Centre in New Delhi today morning.

His parents were devastated seeing his body, while his sister, Lichi is in a state of shock and is unable to speak.

Akshat's family lives in Dubey Colony in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. His father works in Kota, Rajasthan, while his mother is a homemaker. Akshat had spoken to his mother over a video call just two days before the incident.

Last Video Call

Looking at her son's photograph on her phone, Akshat's mother struggled to hold back tears. She recalled speaking to him over a video call just two days before the incident, never imagining it would be their final conversation. LIVE UPDATES HERE

"The child I carried in my womb for nine months, whom I raised in my arms, today I am looking at his body," she said.

Akshat is survived by his parents and sister. His grieving mother said, "Earlier we were four, now only three of us are left."

According to family members, Akshat had recently visited home during Raksha Bandhan. His father had tried to persuade him to stay longer, but Akshat insisted he had to return to Delhi because his ticket was already booked.

Passionate About Swords

Akshat had a keen interest in swords. His mother said that a sword worth Rs 2,500 had recently been delivered to their home. When the family showed it to him during a video call, he was delighted and asked them to make sure his sister Lichi saw it before it was put away.

Today, the family is holding on to that memory.

Loved Books And Academic Competitions

Family members describe Akshat as a bright student who loved reading books. Whenever he had spare money, he would buy books. He also actively participated in competitions and quiz contests.

UPSC Aspirant

His father said Akshat's teachers often praised his academic performance. Akshat would tell him, "Dad, one day I will become an officer and make you proud."

The family said he stayed away from addictions and enjoyed spending time with loved ones whenever he returned home. During a one-and-a-half-month break, he spent almost all his time with family, stepping out only twice with his nephew.

Father Demands Investigation

Akshat's father has questioned the administration over the tragedy, saying such buildings should be inspected regularly to ensure the safety of students living or studying there.

"People entrust their children to these buildings believing they are safe. We never imagined our son would be unsafe there," he said.

The grieving father added that the family now has nothing left but memories of their son.

Referring to the recent tragedy in Nepal, he said it is difficult to understand another family's grief until one experiences such a loss personally.

"Only after losing my own son do I truly understand the pain of losing a loved one," he said.

According to the family, Akshat had many dreams related to his education, competitions, and UPSC preparation. Those dreams now remain unfulfilled. The tragedy has forever taken away a young son and brother from his family.