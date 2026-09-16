'Student Deaths Not Ordinary Mishap': High Court On Delhi Building Collapse

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the multi-storey hostel building collapse in Satya Niketan, which resulted in the death of seven persons including students, was not an ordinary mishap.

A bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said the four students who died came to the nation's capital from small towns with hopes of building a career, but these were "shattered" due to the "callous and criminal conduct" of certain persons.

"Four students lost their lives in the mishap...very tragic. It's not an ordinary incident of any mishap. These four students had come to the capital with a lot of hopes and dreams, coming from small towns. All of that was shattered by such callous and criminal conduct on the part of (certain persons)," the court orally remarked.

The building at Satya Niketan, which housed a boys' paying-guest accommodation near the Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on September 6 while repair work was underway. Several people were also injured in the collapse.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma said that several steps have been taken by the authorities after the incident, including proactive mapping and earmarking of land and other facilities for students.

The bench, however, responded that the issue of lack of hostel facilities was not a "new phenomenon".

"Who doesn't know the problem of hostels in the city? Students are flocking to Delhi for higher education, and this is not a new phenomenon. It has been happening for the last 20-25 years in the hope that they will build their career. See what has happened," the bench remarked.

The court was hearing a PIL by Aakarshak Danveer Rathi which sought an independent probe into the matter, inspection of all paying guests as well as compensation and rehabilitation scheme for victims and families.

The court said the PIL would be heard along with another pending petition on September 25.

The high court on September 7 ordered a high-level MCD inquiry into the incident and made it clear that the government cannot evade responsibility.

It had said the incident is not only unfortunate but it has evoked deep concern about inadequate housing facilities, including hostels run by Delhi University or the government, safety and security of students and not-so-adequate measures employed by the MCD and other authorities to regulate such PG facilities.

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