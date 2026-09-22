Delhi PG Building Collapse: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of 6 Accused

A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of six accused, including building owner's son Mahesh Gupta, his parents, PG operators Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi, and labour contractor Sanoj, by 14 days in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case that claimed seven lives.

The accused were produced before the Patiala House Court after their earlier judicial custody expired.

The court extended their judicial custody for another 14 days as the investigation into the circumstances leading to the collapse continues.

The five-storey building, known as 'Hostel Daze', was being operated as a boys' paying guest accommodation in South Delhi's Satya Niketan area, near Delhi University's South Campus. It collapsed at around 1.30 p.m. on September 6, leaving seven people dead.

Delhi Police arrested building owner Urmila, 75, her 81-year-old retired husband Hariram, and their 52-year-old son Mahesh Gupta in connection with the case.

During questioning, Mahesh told investigators he used to manage the building's maintenance on behalf of his parents.

The property was leased to PG operators Shubham Tyagi and Sudhanshu in August 2025, after which they operated it as a paying guest accommodation under the name 'Hostel Daze'.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police arrested labour contractor Sanoj, who was overseeing repair work in the basement, in Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, initial questioning of Sanoj revealed that repair work was underway in the basement, where waste had been accumulating during the rainy season for the past eight to 10 days.

The police said the ground floor was also being repaired for a commercial extension. The police have been examining the role of the property owners, PG operators, and people involved in the building's repair and construction work.

The collapse has also led to action by civic authorities, with several MCD officials suspended in connection with the incident.

The Delhi High Court is separately hearing petitions concerning the safety of PG accommodations in the national capital following the tragedy.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)