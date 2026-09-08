Licence, Rent Regulation: Delhi Plans New PG Policy After Building Collapse

The collapse of a paying guest accommodation in Delhi's Satya Niketan has brought the city's student housing crisis into sharp focus. For thousands of students who depend on private PGs, the tragedy has raised questions over safety, rent, basic facilities and who is accountable when things go wrong.

Delhi has now prepared a draft policy to regulate PG accommodation across the capital. The proposed framework will cover registration, safety standards, rents, security deposits, eviction and student complaints.

Delhi minister Ashish Sood said student safety would be a key focus.

"We will formulate a comprehensive policy to regulate coaching institutes and PGs across Delhi. The safety of students living in PGs will be a key focus of the new policy," said Sood.

After Satya Niketan, PG Safety Under Scanner

The building that collapsed in Satya Niketan had no sanctioned building plan, an unauthorised basement, no Fire NOC and an impermissible fifth floor, according to civic findings.

The tragedy has also brought earlier incidents involving student accommodation back into focus.

After a fire at a women's PG in Mukherjee Nagar in 2023, an MCD survey identified 104 PG units violating building bylaws.

In July 2024, three UPSC aspirants died after rainwater flooded the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

There have also been cases involving student security and privacy.

In Shakarpur in 2024, a female UPSC aspirant allegedly found hidden cameras in her bathroom and bedroom.

Sood said the government had already been working on regulating the sector, but the Satya Niketan tragedy had accelerated the process.

"We were already working on that but this tragic incident has forced us to expedite the implementation of the Justice Gupta Committee report," he said.

Rent, Security And Complaints: What Students Could Get

Under the proposed policy, PG operators would have to obtain a PG Operating Licence and undergo police and municipal verification.

Each registered property would get a unique registration number.

A proposed digital platform, GovPG, would list verified PGs and provide information on occupancy, rent changes, inspection dates and compliance.

Students would also be able to file anonymous complaints.

The proposed system could allow students to check a PG's compliance record before deciding where to live.

The draft also proposes tighter safety rules.

CCTV cameras would be mandatory at entrances and common areas, with footage retained for 30 days.

PGs housing 15 or more students would have to provide a licensed night guard between 10 pm and 6 am.

Visitor registers would also be mandatory, while non-resident outsiders would be allowed entry between 8 am and 9 pm under the proposed rules.

A warden would have to live or maintain an office within 500 metres of the PG and be physically available within 15 minutes during an emergency.

"We will regulate PGs and set proper safety standards for them," Sood said.

The proposed policy would also seek to regulate what students pay.

A Rent Regulation Committee would determine rent bands for different areas based on factors such as occupancy, amenities, market rates and proximity to colleges and transport.

Security deposits would be capped at three months' rent and returned within 30 days after a student leaves.

PG operators would not be allowed to demand more than three months' rent in advance.

A student would generally have to receive 30 days' written notice before eviction, except in cases involving documented misconduct.

The draft also proposes a ban on discriminatory pricing based on gender, caste, religion or state of origin.

The government has also begun speaking to students about what they face while living in private accommodation.

"I invited a few students from various colleges, including South Campus and professional colleges under IP University, to understand what they, as end users, are facing," Sood said.

"The students shared their concerns with us, issues related to rent, the facilities being provided, the agreements they are asked to sign, compliance with those agreements, accountability, and their safety," he added.

Complaints were also raised over electricity charges, including allegations of students being charged as much as Rs 24 per unit.

Water, electricity and other civic services are also expected to be covered by the proposed framework.

The draft proposes an Institutional Accommodation Committee involving college officials, student representatives, a municipal representative and a police liaison officer.

The committee would conduct quarterly inspections, issue notices to non-compliant PGs and publish compliance reports.

It would also help settle disputes between students and PG operators, with a proposed timeline of 15 working days.

More Hostels, New Rules

The government is also looking at the other side of the problem - the shortage of affordable student accommodation.

"The government is ready to increase hostel capacity to meet the growing demand from students," Sood said.

He, however, acknowledged that private accommodation will remain necessary.

"Private players will continue to be necessary to meet Delhi's huge demand for student accommodation," he said.

The government is exploring what he described as "out-of-the-box solutions", including using available buildings in Narela and providing bus services.

The proposed policy also includes incentives for PG operators that maintain good compliance.

PGs that remain compliant for two consecutive years could be eligible for a property-tax rebate, easier loans for safety upgrades and a "Certified Student-Friendly PG" recognition.

They could also receive priority listing on GovPG and in college-recommended accommodation lists.

The proposed framework is not yet law.

Sood said the government would consult students and other stakeholders before finalising the policy.

"We want all these concerns to be brought under one framework. The Urban Development Department will work on a policy for this," he said.

"We will take this matter forward, discuss it with the Chief Minister and the Lieutenant Governor, deliberate in the Cabinet, and very soon come up with a comprehensive policy after consulting all stakeholders," Sood added.

Officials said the draft Bill is likely to be brought in around 45 days.