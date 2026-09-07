Delhi Building Collapse Raises Questions On Safety, Student Organisations Protest

A tragic incident in Satya Niketan, located just a few steps from Delhi University's South Campus, has once again raised concern over the safety of students living in the area. A building collapsed on Sunday, and several people were feared trapped under the debris. Soon after the incident was reported, teams of the NDRF and Delhi Police reached the spot and started rescue and relief operations.

Building Was Vacated Earlier, PG Restarted Later

The Delhi Police is registering a case in connection with the incident and is looking for the property owner, Anand Bansal. According to the information available so far, the building had been vacated nearly a year ago. A PG accommodation, however, reportedly started there again around two to three months ago.

This has raised questions on how the building was allowed to be occupied again after being vacated and whether proper safety and structural checks were conducted before people were allowed to stay there.

Major Challenge For DU Students

A large number of Delhi University students live in Satya Niketan and nearby areas, primarily because of the limited availability of seats in university hostels. Students who do not get hostel accommodation often have to depend on expensive PGs or rented houses where landlords may charge high or arbitrary rents.

The safety standards of such private accommodations have repeatedly remained a concern. The Satya Niketan incident has once again brought the issue of safe and affordable accommodation for DU students into focus.

Student Organisations Reach Spot

Soon after news of the incident spread, leaders and workers of various student organisations reached the spot. DUSU President Aryan Maan visited the site and took stock of the situation. He also spoke over the phone with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Police Commissioner, providing updates on the incident and the ongoing rescue operation.

ABVP Joins Rescue Efforts

ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Solanki also reached the spot along with party workers. They assisted the NDRF and Delhi Police during the rescue operation.

ABVP's Delhi Pradesh Mantri was present at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, while an ABVP probable candidate was present at AIIMS. Speaking to NDTV, ABVP's state media convenor Haresh said the organisation's priority was to ensure the rescue of those trapped in the building.

The development comes on a day when the ABVP had also organised a protest outside the MCD office. Expressing outrage, they had marched towards the MCD office, demanding the resignation of the MCD Commissioner.

NSUI Questions the Government

NSUI President Vinod Jakhar also reached the spot. He questioned the BJP government over alleged lapses in safety standards and NSUI workers also staged a protest at the site. They were finally remoevd frm the area by the police.

The NSUI workers also assisted in the rescue efforts. Vinod Jakhar later visited AIIMS to take meet the injured. Speaking to NDTV, NSUI election in-charge Akhilesh Yadav questioned the government over the incident but said NSUI workers were making every possible effort to help those affected.

Incident Adds Heat to DUSU Elections

The incident comes at a crucial time, with DUSU elections approaching, and has added another flashpoint to the political contest between ABVP and NSUI.

Both organisations have released helpline numbers through their social media platforms and asked their workers to remain deployed at hospitals to assist students and families.

The Satya Niketan building collapse has brought the long-standing issue of safe and affordable accommodation for DU students back into focus. At the same time, with the DUSU elections around the corner, the incident is likely to become an important issue in the political debate on campus.