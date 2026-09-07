Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red on Monday. At the open, Sensex fell 218 points while the Nifty was down 65 points. Meanwhile, the rupee opened 10 paise stronger against the US dollar at 94.40, compared to Friday's close of 94.50 a dollar.
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Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay
"BTC is showing a bullish structure on the daily chart. After forming a major base around $58,000-$67,000, BTC broke above the $67,000 resistance with a strong expansion in price and volume.
Following the breakout, BTC rallied sharply toward the $82,000-$83,000 resistance zone. Price has subsequently entered a consolidation phase while continuing to form higher lows along the rising trendline.
The current structure resembles a bullish ascending consolidation / ascending-triangle type pattern. A confirmed breakout above the upper resistance with strong volume could signal further bullish continuation.
Technical Analysis
Bullish Breakout & Consolidation Formation
The chart clearly shows:
Base: Major consolidation between approximately $58,000-$67,000.
Breakout: Strong breakout above $67,000, supported by significant volume expansion.
Impulse: BTC moved rapidly from around $67,000 to $82,000 .
Consolidation: Price is currently consolidating around $77,000-$82,000.
Higher lows: The rising blue trendline indicates buyers are progressively defending higher levels.
Volume was significantly higher during the breakout and has subsequently declined during consolidation, which can support a potential continuation setup.
Outlook
The daily chart maintains a bullish bias, with BTC consolidating near the upper end of its recent range.
The $82,000-$83,000 resistance zone is the most important level to watch. A strong daily breakout above this zone, preferably accompanied by increasing volume, could confirm the continuation of the bullish structure and open the path toward $85,000 and $88,000-$90,000.
Using the current consolidation structure, an extended bullish move could potentially target the $95,000-$98,000 region.
On the downside, a break below the $77,000-$78,000 rising trendline would indicate weakening momentum. A sustained move below $75,000 would further weaken the bullish setup and could bring $71,000-$72,000 into focus.
At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $79,725.
Summary
BTC remains bullish on the daily timeframe. The chart shows a strong breakout from the $58,000-$67,000 base, followed by an impulsive move toward $82,000-$83,000 and a higher-low consolidation pattern around $77,000-$82,000.
A strong daily breakout above $82,000-$83,000 could confirm bullish continuation toward $85,000, followed by $88,000-$90,000, with an extended target around $95,000-$98,000.
The setup would weaken below $77,000-$78,000, while a break below $75,000 could lead to a deeper correction toward $71,000-$72,000."
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Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin's recent rally has taken it roughly 23% higher over the past month, with the market now looking toward a possible retest of its previous highs. The move has been supported by improving regulatory sentiment in the U.S., stronger liquidity conditions and renewed institutional participation. However, the latest price action also shows that investors remain sensitive to developments around the U.S.-Iran situation, with Bitcoin briefly touching $80,500 before giving back gains.
What is encouraging is that the market is holding up despite this uncertainty. Bitcoin remains the core asset, while Ethereum has continued to build momentum and could see a stronger move if it breaks above the $2,530 level. This suggests that the recovery is gradually broadening beyond Bitcoin, which is an important sign for the wider crypto market.
From here, the $77,000 to $78,000 zone remains an important support area, while $80,000 to $80,500 is the immediate resistance to watch. A sustained break above this range could open the way toward $85,000 and potentially $90,000. More importantly, holding above these levels after a breakout would show that the market has enough underlying demand to sustain the move.
For investors, the bigger opportunity may be in recognising that this recovery is being shaped by several forces at once, including regulation, liquidity and institutional participation. If these remain supportive, Bitcoin can continue moving toward its previous high, but the path is unlikely to be straight. The ability to absorb geopolitical shocks while maintaining higher price levels will be the real test of this rally."
Crypto Update By Riya Sehgal
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst Delta Exchange
Bitcoin remains close to $80,000 following its rejection near $82,000, while Ethereum is trading around $2,500. The lack of a deeper sell-off suggests the market is still digesting the recent change in U.S. rate expectations.
The macro backdrop has become less supportive after stronger U.S. employment data revived expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy. At the same time, higher energy prices add another variable to the inflation outlook. This makes upcoming U.S. inflation data important for both rates and risk assets.
Institutional demand, however, continues to provide support. Recent spot Bitcoin ETF inflows indicate that capital is still entering the market despite the shift in the macro environment. This creates a contrast between tighter policy expectations and continued demand for crypto exposure.
Technically, $79,000 remains the key near-term level for Bitcoin. Repeated failures around $80,000-$80,500 have slowed momentum, with $81,500-$82,000 remaining the main resistance area. A break below $79,000 could shift attention toward $77,000-$77,200. Ethereum has held a firmer structure, with support at $2,460-$2,480 and resistance at $2,520-$2,540.
The volatility market is also worth watching. Bitcoin's volatility has recovered toward 39 from the mid-30s even as spot remains compressed. Rising implied volatility without a corresponding move in price suggests traders are preparing for a wider range. Inflation data could provide the trigger that determines the next directional move.
Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC is trading in a relatively tight range, with momentum remaining subdued. The market is consolidating near current levels as traders assess whether the broader recovery can extend toward key resistance around $80,000-$83,000. Short-term sentiment remains cautiously constructive, supported by improving technical momentum, although low conviction suggests traders are avoiding aggressive directional positions. On the downside, holding above key support zones will remain crucial to sustaining the recovery. Overall, BTC appears to be in a consolidation phase, with the next meaningful breakout likely determining whether the recent rebound develops into a stronger trend.
Crypto Update By Mudrex
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Bitcoin is trading below $80,000 after stronger-than-expected US jobs data lifted September Fed rate-hike expectations to 58-60%, reversing the dovish rally that had pushed BTC above $82,000. However, Bitcoin spot ETFs continued to attract fresh capital recording over $986 million in weekly net inflows. Bitcoin has also reclaimed its 50-month moving average for the first time since the previous bear market, while short-term holder profitability turned positive for the first time in over a year. The next key levels are $81,800 on the upside and $78,000 on the downside, ahead of the Fed's September 16 decision.
Stock Market Today: Expert View
Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct
The Nifty 50 closed Friday at 23,897.70, gaining 24.25 points and snapping a four-session losing streak, as easing US rate-hike concerns offered some relief to global markets. However, the recovery lacked conviction, with the index largely moving sideways ahead of the US payrolls data. The caution proved warranted as August nonfarm payrolls came in at 162,000, well above expectations of around 55,000, pushing Treasury yields higher and reviving bets of a September rate hike. Wall Street subsequently turned lower, with the Dow falling 272 points, the S&P 500 declining 0.38% and the Nasdaq slipping 0.29%, led by weakness in Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft.
Asian markets are trading higher, while Wall Street remains shut today for Labour Day. Crude oil remains the key swing factor for Indian equities. Brent is hovering around $97 a barrel following weekend US strikes on three Iranian tankers and Tehran's announcement of a restricted zone beyond the Strait of Hormuz-developments that could amplify inflationary pressures for an import-dependent economy. GIFT Nifty at 23,999.50 indicates a largely flat start for the Nifty.
The near-term bias remains cautious, with the index struggling below the crucial 24,000-24,150 zone, which has repeatedly capped upside. Immediate support is placed at 23,800, followed by 23,700 and 23,600. A sustained moderation in geopolitical tensions that brings Brent below $90 could provide the trigger for the Nifty to reclaim 24,150.
Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin traded near $79,850-$80,000 on Monday morning, broadly unchanged over 24 hours, as markets digested Friday's stronger-than-expected US employment report. Bitcoin has recovered from the $76,000-$77,000 region seen earlier last week but remains within a well-defined range. Immediate support lies around $78,400-$78,800, followed by $76,800.Resistance is near $81,200-$82,300. The heavier on-chain supply zone between $83,000 and $86,000 remains the larger hurdle.
The on-chain picture remains constructive but not uniformly bullish. Institutional allocation and large-value settlement remain healthy. Entity-adjusted transfer volumes remain elevated. Most Bitcoin supply also continues to sit in unrealised profit. However, retail participation has softened, while short-term speculative capital and leverage have increased. The market is currently in a transitional phase. Strong institutional demand remains supportive. However, weaker secondary-market activity and tighter volatility conditions are limiting momentum.
US spot Bitcoin ETF demand strengthened again last week. ETFs recorded $236.5 million in net outflows on September 1. This was followed by $101.1 million in net inflows on September 2. Inflows increased to $730.8 million on September 3 and $174.6 million on September 4.The September 1-4 period therefore produced roughly $770 million in net inflows. This indicates that institutional demand remains an important support for the market.
Large-cap altcoins are also broadly resilient. Ethereum traded near $2,514, BNB around $749, XRP near $1.42, Solana around $106 and TRON close to $0.335. Solana was among the stronger performers, gaining about 2.5% over 24 hours, while Ethereum was up roughly 1%.
Macro remains the key risk. US payrolls increased by 162,000 in August, far above expectations, while unemployment stayed at 4.1%. Markets now price roughly a 57%-59% probability of a September Fed hike. Attention shifts to US CPI on September 11, ahead of the Fed's September 15-16 meeting. Brent crude near $96 also keeps inflation risk elevated.
Our advice: Bitcoin's recovery remains intact, but investors should avoid chasing moves near resistance.Staggered accumulation and disciplined exposure remain preferable. Immediate support lies around $78,400-$78,800. Resistance is near $81,200-$82,300.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Asia is starting the week in risk-on mode, with Japan and Korea leading the charge. But oil and inflation remain the variables to watch. Asian equities are being supported by stronger US growth expectations, while Japan and Korea are particularly benefiting from the AI/chip cycle. Reuters also reports that Nikkei and KOSPI are up around 2% and 3% respectively today.
Crypto is entering a more complicated macro environment. The combination of oil above $90, rising bond yields and stronger U.S. jobs data is pushing markets to reassess the path of interest rates. For crypto, that can mean near-term pressure as higher yields make risk assets less attractive and reduce expectations of easier liquidity.
At the same time, escalating Middle East tensions and the potential for sustained energy inflation add another layer of uncertainty. The key question for crypto now is whether this is a temporary risk-off shock or the beginning of a broader inflationary cycle. If yields continue climbing, volatility could stay elevated; but if markets eventually look past the geopolitical shock and rate expectations stabilise, crypto can regain its momentum
Bitcoin is at an interesting inflection point right now. $77,500 is the key floor to watch, while $82,300 is the level that can change the narrative. If BTC can decisively break and sustain above $82,300 with healthy volumes, the next zone to watch is $84,000-$85,000. On the other hand, a sustained move below $77,500 could trigger a deeper retracement. Futures traders should watch the $82,300 level on the upside with controlled open interest growth.
Ethereum is facing a similar moment of truth. $2,550 remains the key resistance, and a strong, volume-backed breakout above it could open the path towards $2,800-$3,000. On the downside, $2,438 is the level bulls need to defend. A weekly close below it could bring $2,220 and eventually $2,000 into focus.
A $404 million liquidation day, with longs taking almost twice the hit shorts did means it was leverage getting cleared out near resistance. If anything, flushes like this are healthy as they reset market positioning before the next move up."
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