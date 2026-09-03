Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam

Nifty opened with a downward gap but buying from lower levers led index to end near day's high. Nifty closed at 23914.45 with a loss of 141 (-0.59%) points. U.S. markets ended higher overnight, supported by gains in technology stocks.

Asian markets are trading mostly higher as U.S. rate-hike expectations eased following weaker private-sector employment data. Crude oil is likely to remain volatile, trading around the 8,601, after three consecutive sessions of gains as renewed US-Iran hostilities kept supply risks elevated. GIFT Nifty is trading around 24,088, up roughly 0.52%, indicating a positive opening for Indian equities.

Technically, Nifty has slipped below the rising trendline on the daily chart, indicating a short-term deterioration in the price structure. The index is currently approaching the 23,750-23,600 support zone, which is a crucial demand area. A sustained hold above this zone could trigger a pullback towards 24,200-24,300. However, a decisive break down below 23,600 would weaken the setup further and may drag the index towards 23,250-23,000. RSI has fallen below 40, reflecting weakening momentum and favouring a cautious approach. The moving-average structure has turned less favourable in the short term. The index is trading below the faster moving averages, which continues to act as overhead resistance. The broader structure remains range-bound to mildly bearish.