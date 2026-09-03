Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks are likely to open in the green on Thursday.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Stock Market News: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
Nifty opened with a downward gap but buying from lower levers led index to end near day's high. Nifty closed at 23914.45 with a loss of 141 (-0.59%) points. U.S. markets ended higher overnight, supported by gains in technology stocks.
Asian markets are trading mostly higher as U.S. rate-hike expectations eased following weaker private-sector employment data. Crude oil is likely to remain volatile, trading around the 8,601, after three consecutive sessions of gains as renewed US-Iran hostilities kept supply risks elevated. GIFT Nifty is trading around 24,088, up roughly 0.52%, indicating a positive opening for Indian equities.
Technically, Nifty has slipped below the rising trendline on the daily chart, indicating a short-term deterioration in the price structure. The index is currently approaching the 23,750-23,600 support zone, which is a crucial demand area. A sustained hold above this zone could trigger a pullback towards 24,200-24,300. However, a decisive break down below 23,600 would weaken the setup further and may drag the index towards 23,250-23,000. RSI has fallen below 40, reflecting weakening momentum and favouring a cautious approach. The moving-average structure has turned less favourable in the short term. The index is trading below the faster moving averages, which continues to act as overhead resistance. The broader structure remains range-bound to mildly bearish.
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Crypto Update By CoinSwitch Markets Desk
BTC slipped below $77K after U.S. military strikes on Iran pushed oil prices higher and increased caution across global markets. Attention now shifts to Friday's U.S. jobs report, which could be the key macro trigger for BTC this week. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.1%, while markets are currently pricing in a 64% chance of a 25bps Fed rate hike in September. A stronger-than-expected jobs report could reinforce expectations of tighter monetary policy, while weaker data may ease those concerns. Until then, BTC could remain largely rangebound.
Crypto Update By Mudrex
Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex
Bitcoin remains near $77,000 as higher global bond yields rise to their strongest levels since the 2008 financial crisis, keeping risk assets under pressure. Rising yields have weighed on Asian equities and strengthened the yen, reviving concerns over a carry-trade unwind that has previously triggered Bitcoin selloffs. CryptoQuant's "apparent demand" indicator has also turned negative again, pointing to weaker fresh buying after briefly improving during August's rally. Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a $236 million outflow the previous day, adding to the pressure. Bitcoin needs to clear $78,000 to ease the pressure, while $76,400 is the level to hold.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"US employment increased by only 38,000 jobs in August, weakening immediate Federal Reserve rate-hike expectations and helping Treasury yields ease from multiyear highs. Lower yields and reduced dollar pressure can improve liquidity for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada's rate hold preserved financial conditions, but Brent above $97 and European gas at a three-year high reinforced inflation risks and pressured altcoin appetite. Overall, softer US hiring supports crypto liquidity, while expensive energy keeps broader risk participation selective globally.
Bitcoin trades near $77,362 within a broadly constructive structure. Immediate support sits around $76,500-$77,000, while $78,000-$78,300 forms resistance. Reclaiming resistance could strengthen buyer control, whereas losing support may expose the secondary $74,500-$75,000 zone. Momentum remains conditional on sustained participation above nearby moving averages during coming sessions.
Ethereum trades near $2,387 within a constructive structure. Immediate support sits around $2,320-$2,350, while $2,400-$2,445 forms resistance ahead of the psychological $2,500 level. Holding support could preserve momentum, while Futures traders may monitor volume and positioning as ETH approaches resistance, without treating a test as a confirmed breakout.
Arbitrum trades near $0.1273 with a strong short-term structure, supported by broadly positive moving averages. Immediate support sits around $0.117-$0.120, while $0.130-$0.135 forms resistance. Holding support could preserve momentum, whereas losing it may shift attention toward $0.105-$0.110. Elevated RSI suggests momentum is becoming stretched.
Global risk appetite improved as the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq gained between 0.45% and 0.56%, while the VIX fell nearly 7% to 15.20, signaling calmer market sentiment. Asian equities were broadly positive, led by the KOSPI, Hang Seng, Shanghai and Singapore, despite weakness in the Sensex. Gold rose 0.95%, and oil edged 0.29% higher. Stronger equities and lower volatility create a constructive backdrop for crypto participation and capital rotation into digital assets across markets.
U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded roughly $215 million in net inflows over the past seven days, despite a sharp $241 million daily outflow, while Ethereum ETFs attracted about $522 million weekly. Bitcoin remains near $77,000, showing that institutional accumulation has not translated directly into price gains. ETF demand can be offset by profit-taking, derivatives positioning, macro uncertainty, and broader selling pressure, delaying its impact on spot prices."