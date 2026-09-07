Delhi Building Collapse: Civic Body Seals Adjoining Building

After a five-storey building collapsed in south Delhi's Satya Niketan on Sunday, killing at least three students, locals blamed repair work and water accumulation in the basement, while the MCD said it could not verify whether work was underway until the debris was cleared.

According to officials, the MCD has evacuated tenants from the building housing a girls' PG adjoining the collapsed building and sealed it.

The five-storey structure, which housed a boys' hostel, was a nearly 30-year-old G 4 building constructed on an area of around 55 square yards in a resettlement colony where permission was granted only for a G 1 unit, a senior MCD official said.

The official said the collapsed building violated norms and was only allowed to build a ground floor plus the first floor.

Locals claimed that repair work and water accumulation in the basement following days of rain might have weakened the building, though civic officials said it was not possible to ascertain whether any work was underway as the debris was yet to be cleared.

Three people have died in the incident, while five others are critical, according to officials.

MCD Deputy Commissioner (South) Rakesh Kumar said the civic body has vacated and sealed the building adjoining the collapsed structure after it was found to be in a dilapidated condition.

"The structure next to the collapsed building appears to be in a dilapidated condition. It has been sealed and will be demolished. All the tenants in the next building have been shifted to the nearest community hall," he said.

Kumar said two hydra machines, four JCBs, around half-a-dozen pickup trucks and 30-40 MCD personnel were deployed at the site after the incident.

Asked about reports that repair work was underway in the basement, he said the debris had not yet been cleared and there was no way to ascertain whether any such work was taking place.

"Sealing operations were already going on in this area and now further strict action will be taken," Kumar said.

The building, known as 'Hostel Daze', collapsed in a congested lane of Satya Niketan near Delhi University's South Campus on Sunday afternoon.

Many other such illegal PGs and hostels have mushroomed in the area, according to the officials.

Rescue teams from the Delhi Police, NDRF, Delhi Fire Service and other agencies are continuing operations at the site. Two NDRF teams comprising around 70 personnel and a canine squad have been deployed, with oxygen cylinders dropped beneath the rubble for those trapped inside.

The exact number of people still trapped under the debris was not immediately known, though locals claimed that several people could still be inside.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)