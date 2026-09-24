Delhi University Announces Up To 100% Fee Waiver For Eligible Students, Check Details

Delhi University Financial Support Scheme: The Office of the Dean Students' Welfare (DSW), University of Delhi (DU), has announced the Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for the academic session 2026-27. The initiative aims to ease the financial burden on students from lower-income backgrounds enrolled in full-time undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across DU departments, institutes, and centres.

Financial Assistance Structure

The scheme offers financial assistance based on annual family income:

Category 1: Students with an annual family income of up to Rs 4 lakh are eligible for a 100 per cent fee waiver, subject to the actual fee or a maximum limit of Rs 15,000, whichever is lower.

Category 2: Students with an annual family income between Rs 4.1 lakh and Rs 8 lakh are eligible for a 50 per cent fee waiver, subject to the actual fee or a maximum limit of Rs 10,000, whichever is lower.

Eligibility Criteria And Exclusions

To apply, candidates must be full-time bona fide students enrolled in DU departments, institutes or centres.

The following categories of students are not eligible for the scheme:

Students enrolled in constituent colleges, BTech programmes (except those at the Cluster Innovation Centre), five-year integrated law programmes, the School of Open Learning (SOL), and the Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB).

Students with an Essential Repeat (ER) status in any previous examination.

Key Documents Required

Applicants must submit the following documents along with their application:

A copy of the EWS/OBC-NCL certificate or an annual family income certificate for FY 2025-26 issued by a competent authority. Income certificates issued in the student's name or signed by a notary officer will not be accepted.

A self-attested copy of the latest Income Tax Returns (2025-26), if filed, for parents and unmarried siblings (brothers must be below 25 years of age), along with their PAN cards.

A self-attested undertaking form and bonafide certificate signed by the Head/Director.

Self-attested marksheets of the last examination and the latest fee receipt.

A self-attested copy of the bank passbook or cancelled cheque reflecting the student's name, account number and IFSC code. Third-party bank account details will be rejected.

Application Deadline And Submission Details

Online Application Deadline: October 13, 2026.

Offline Hard Copy Submission: Details and the schedule for submitting the printed application form, along with physical document verification at the DSW office, will be released separately on the DSW website.

Interested applicants can register online through the official portal at www.dsw.du.ac.in. Queries can be sent to fss@dsw.du.ac.in.