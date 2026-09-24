US, China Must Ensure AI Develops Under "Human Control": Xi At White House

In his opening remarks at the White House, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the United States and China have a responsibility to ensure that artificial intelligence develops under "human control" and "for good".
"We have both the capability and responsibility to develop and manage AI for good and ensure that the development of AI is always under human control," he said at the White House.
US President Donald Trump and Xi have placed artificial intelligence at the forefront of their bilateral agenda.
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