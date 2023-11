A bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway today

A bus caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway near Delhi today, the police said. There were no reports of casualties or injuries. Firefighters and the police are at the site.

Earlier today, another double-decker bus had caught fire.

The bus was packed with people from Delhi going home to celebrate Chhath. The incident happened just 100 metres into the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida.