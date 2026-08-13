Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned sine die amid a deadlock between the government and the opposition on the student protests.
The monsoon session, which began on July 20, had seen prolonged disruptions in both houses.
The opposition protests initially started over the NEET paper leak and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It later pressed for a discussion on the police action against students protesting over the NEET paper leak and also demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and their statements.
The Centre's efforts for a debate on the students' agitation in the Lok Sabha yesterday came to nought with the opposition rejecting Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal for a two-day discussion on the NEET paper leaks and other issues followed by a reply from him.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates:
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
After the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned sine die.
Parliament Final Day LIVE: NDA, INDIA Bloc MPs Face-Off Outside Parliament
The ruling and opposition MPs came face-to-face near Parliament's Makar Dwar as they staged protests and raised counter-slogans over police action on job aspirants in Jharkhand and issues surrounding the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.
NDA MPs demanded answers from Congress' Rahul Gandhi and alleged that he was "running away" from a debate on student protests across the country, while INDIA bloc MPs demanded accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah over alleged police crackdown during the July 20 student protests over paper leaks.
"Is This Democracy?" M Kharge On 'Shuddhikaran' Of Venue After His Rally In Uttarakhand
Rajya Sabha is witnessing a huge uproar over a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony held at the Ramlila Ground in Uttarakhand's Haldwani following a rally addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on August 8.
"Is this the way in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution? I am the LoP (leader of opposition)," Kharge said in the Rajya Sabha.
#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, LoP and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...I was in Haldwani where I made a public speech at Ramlila Maidan. Lakhs of people were there. At that time, I did not mention the name of any community or religion; I only reiterated the issues of the… pic.twitter.com/oePxPC0jBr— ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2026
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Final Day Of Monsoon Session Begins Amid Uproar
The final day of monsoon session has begun amid a huge uproar.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Monsoon Session Has Seen Repeated Disruptions
The monsoon session, which began on July 20, has seen prolonged disruptions in both houses.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Final Day Of Monsoon Session To Begin Shortly
Parliament is set to hold the last day of the ongoing monsoon session amid a deadlock between the government and the opposition on the student protests.