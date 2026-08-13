Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die

Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned sine die amid a deadlock between the government and the opposition on the student protests.

The monsoon session, which began on July 20, had seen prolonged disruptions in both houses.

The opposition protests initially started over the NEET paper leak and alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It later pressed for a discussion on the police action against students protesting over the NEET paper leak and also demanded the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and their statements.

The Centre's efforts for a debate on the students' agitation in the Lok Sabha yesterday came to nought with the opposition rejecting Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal for a two-day discussion on the NEET paper leaks and other issues followed by a reply from him.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: