Telangana Couple Leaves Children At Aunt's House Before Dying By Suicide

The last thing Ayunsh and Mithun likely saw of their parents was a routine visit to a relative's home. Hours later, the two young children were left orphaned after their mother and father died by suicide at their residence in Telangana's Nizamabad.

The victims were identified as 30-year-old Shesala Meghana and her husband, Shesala Naresh. Before taking the extreme step on Tuesday, the couple reportedly dropped their two children, Ayunsh and Mithun, at their aunt's house.

Investigators believe the decision was linked to a combination of personal and financial struggles that had been weighing on the family for some time.

According to the police, a suicide note was recovered from the house. The note reportedly cited financial difficulties, health-related issues and depression as the reasons behind the couple's decision.

Naresh worked as a lineman in the electricity department, while Meghana was a homemaker. Police said preliminary inquiries suggested that Naresh had been battling health problems and depression and was undergoing treatment. The information was provided to investigators by his maternal uncle, Mohan.

Family members told police they were unaware of any disputes between the husband and wife and did not suspect any wrongdoing.

Police have shifted the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem examination and registered a case based on a complaint. Investigators are examining the suicide note and other evidence to establish the full circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)