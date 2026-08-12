Rs 78 Lakh Compensation For Victims Of Botched Cataract Surgeries In Telangana

The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has recommended monetary compensation totalling Rs 78 lakh for 18 patients who suffered severe vision loss following botched cataract surgeries at Jaya Hospital in Hanumakonda district under the state government's flagship 'Kanti Velugu' initiative in 2018.

In an order issued on July 30, a TGHRC panel headed by Dr Justice Shameem Akther directed the state authorities to disburse Rs 4 lakh each to 12 surviving victims and Rs 5 lakh each to the family of 6 victims who died.

The landmark ruling came after a suo-motu case initiated by the Commission in September 2018 after widespread news reports highlighted post-operative complications among patients who underwent cataract procedures at the private empanelled facility.

''Following a comprehensive inquiry, the panel concluded that gross medical negligence and systematic failures directly caused catastrophic bacterial eye infections among the patients'', the commission said.

It also said that the investigation revealed glaring lapses in operation theatre maintenance, basic hygiene standards, sterilisation procedures, instrument handling, and overall patient safety protocols. Patients contracted severe Enterobacter cloacae infections, resulting in partial or complete blindness, prolonged medical treatment, and profound physical and mental agony.

During the proceedings, the Commission evaluated technical reports from the State Health Department, detailed medical records provided by the prominent LV Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) of Hyderabad, testimonies from affected families, and expert submissions by Dr Rajeev K Reddy Pappuru, an ophthalmologist at LVPEI.

Holding the authorities accountable, the TGHRC ruled that such systemic failure and lack of administrative oversight constituted a clear violation of the victims' fundamental rights to life, health, and human dignity guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

Exercising its statutory powers under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the Commission ordered a detailed departmental inquiry to fix individual responsibility on the erring surgeons, medical staff, and supervisory officials. State authorities have been directed to implement the compensation recommendations promptly and submit a comprehensive action-taken report.