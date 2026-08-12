Telangana Man, 27, Killed In Malta Road Accident, Family Awaits Repatriation

A 27-year-old Indian national from Telangana was killed in a road accident in Malta, prompting appeals for assistance to repatriate his mortal remains to India.

Mohammed Abdul Jawad, a resident of Islampura in Jagtial district, was driving a Toyota Toyace small truck on Tuesday when it collided with a trailer in Qormi at around 11:45 am. He became trapped inside the vehicle following the crash and was declared dead at the scene.

The trailer involved in the collision was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Tarxien. Members of Malta's Civil Protection Department were called to the scene after the accident.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Meanwhile, Malakpet AIMIM MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala has appealed for urgent assistance to bring Jawad's mortal remains back to India.

In a post on X, Balala sought immediate intervention from the concerned authorities to complete the necessary formalities and facilitate the repatriation of Jawad's body to Telangana.

The MLA said Jawad's family is awaiting the return of his mortal remains and urged the authorities to consider the matter on humanitarian grounds and expedite the procedures required to transport the body to India.

Jawad's family is now awaiting the completion of legal and administrative procedures in Malta so that his mortal remains can be brought back to Jagtial and his final rites can be performed.