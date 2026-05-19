Free ChatGPT Plus For Everyone? Malta Just Became The First Country To Do It

OpenAI and the Government of Malta have announced a world-first partnership to roll out ChatGPT Plus to all Maltese citizens. The groundbreaking initiative makes Malta the first country globally to offer universal access to premium AI tools, combined with mandatory digital literacy training. Every Maltese citizen and resident aged 14 and over can now access a free one-year subscription to ChatGPT Plus after completing a short online course on how to use artificial intelligence.

The course, developed by the University of Malta, teaches people what AI is, what it cannot do, and how to use it responsibly at home and work, according to a release by OpenAI.

This is no small undertaking. For the approximately 574,250 residents living in Malta, completing the course unlocks access to ChatGPT Plus, which normally costs 20 dollars a month in the US.The agreement also extends to Maltese citizens living abroad, ensuring no one is excluded from this opportunity.

The first phase launches in May, with the Malta Digital Innovation Authority managing distribution to eligible participants.

The programme will expand as more residents complete the training.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri emphasised the vision behind the deal: "We are turning an unfamiliar concept into practical assistance for our families, students, and workers."

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, who secured the agreement through meetings in Silicon Valley, stressed Malta's commitment: "We do not want anyone to be left behind."

The partnership reflects growing recognition by countries seeking practical ways to help citizens build confidence using AI and apply it to real tasks.

George Osborne, Head of OpenAI for Countries, praised Malta's leadership, saying: "Malta is leading Europe and the world in bringing AI to all its citizens. Where Malta leads, I hope others will follow."