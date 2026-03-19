NIELIT Launches Free AI Training For Class 11 And 12 Students Under India AI Mission

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is inviting registrations for free Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skill Training for Class 11 and 12 students under the India AI Mission. Students can register by visiting the official website of NIELIT or by scanning the QR code.

According to the official notification issued by NIELIT, new batches for the Free AI Skill Training will start from March 23.

Free Artificial Intelligence (AI) Skill Training for Students – NIELIT Lucknow | Under IndiaAI Mission pic.twitter.com/U5x5lUn9FB — NIELIT Lucknow (@LNW_NIELIT) March 18, 2026

During the programme, students will get an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of data annotation using Python and the fundamentals of data curation using Python.

The AI Skill Training is specially designed for Class 11 and 12 students, with no prior coding experience required.

What students will learn:

Hands-on learning with real-world projects

Learn future-ready skills alongside school studies

Interactive sessions in a modern AI lab at NIELIT Lucknow

Opportunity to explore AI, Machine Learning, and emerging technologies

Eligibility:

Students studying in Class 11 and 12

Students from any stream (Science, Commerce, and Arts)

Interest in technology, AI, or computers is preferred

Basic knowledge of computers (not mandatory)

Upon completing the training, NIELIT will offer a certificate, which will boost students' profiles for college admissions and career opportunities.

For more details, students can visit the official website: nielit.gov.in.