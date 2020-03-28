National Informatics Centre (NIC) Recruitment Update: Application Date Extended Till April 10

Earlier the last date for submission of applications was March 26.

Application submission date for Scientist 'B' and Scientific/ Technical staff recruitment in the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has been extended. Candidates can now apply till April 10. The recruitment is being conducted by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on behalf of NIC for selection of Scientist 'B' and Scientific/ Technical staff.

Earlier the last date for submission of applications was March 26. The NIC recruitment was notified by NIELIT in February.

While the last date for submission of application has been changed, there has been no change in the cut off date for considering the eligibility criteria. "However, the eligibility conditions, cut off date for age, qualification, experience for applying for the posts shall remain unchanged i.e.,26 March 2020," reads the notification released by NIELIT.

A total of 288 vacancies for Scientist 'B' posts and 207 vacancies for Scientific/Technical Assistant 'A' posts will be filled through this recruitment.

"Selection will be done through a written examination and interview for Scientist 'B' Post and only through written examination for Scientific/Technical Assistant - 'A' Post," the job notification reads.

"The question paper for the written examination will consists of 65% questions from Technical Area and 35% from Generic Area. There shall be a total of 120 objective type Questions consisting of 78 questions from Technical Area (Computer Science) and 42 question on Generic area," it adds.

