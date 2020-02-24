NIC Announces 497 Scientist, Assistant Vacancies. Details Here

NIC application forms can be filled through the official portal at calicut.nielit.in/nic.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on behalf of National Informatics Centre (NIC) has invited application for the posts of Scientist 'B' and Scientific/Technical Assistant 'A' in NIC for more than 450 posts. The application process for these NIC recruitment will start on February 26. The NIC application forms can be filled through the official portal at calicut.nielit.in/nic.

The NIC has announced 288 vacancies for Scientist 'B' posts and 207 vacancies for Scientific/Technical Assistant 'A' posts.

"National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) invites applications, on behalf of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), from eligible and qualified candidates for filling up of following Scientific & Technical Posts in National Informatics Centre (NIC)," an official NIC recruitment notification said.

NIC recruitment 2019: Important dates

Start date for submission of applications: February 26, 2020 10:00 A.M

Last date for submission of applications: March 26, 2020 05:00 P.M

Date of written examination: Will be announced later

NIC recruitment 2019: Steps for online registration

Follow the steps given here to apply for NIC recruitment:

Step 1: Registration Process.

Step 2: Submission of Applicant's Details.

Step 3: Payment of application fee online (not applicable for Women/ SC/ST/ PWD Applicants).

On-line application validation rules are designed based on the eligibility criteria and other requirements/information indicated in the eligibility criteria. Applicants are required to read the eligibility criteria carefully and refer to the section "How to Apply" from the top Menu.

Application submitted through online mode does not imply that candidate has fulfilled all the eligibility criteria/conditions, the NIC recruitment notification said.

The recruitment details are available at recruitment.nic.in.

