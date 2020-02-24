UPSC Announces Jobs For Engineers In Ministry Of Jal Shakti

The last date for submission of application is March 12.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced jobs in Ministry of Jal Shakti for which engineers are eligible. The UPSC has also announced jobs available under Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The recruitment is for selection to various group A and group B posts available in these ministries. Candidates can fill and submit the online application forms available on the website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is March 12. "Candidates must apply online through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted and summarily rejected," the UPSC said.

Junior Scientific Officer: 2 posts at National Centre of Organic Farming, Ghaziabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Regional Home Economist: 1 post at Directorate of Extension, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Scientist 'B' (Civil Engineering): 7 posts at Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Scientist 'B' (Civil Engineering): 24 posts at Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Scientist 'B' (Electrical Engineering): 2 posts at Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Scientist 'B' (Environmental Engineering): 2 posts at Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Scientist 'B' (Mechanical Engineering): 2 posts at Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

Scientist 'B' (Geo Physics): 1 post at Central Soil and Material Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti

