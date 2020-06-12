NIC Scientist, Technical Staff Job Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

NIC recruitment 2020: A total of 495 vacancies will be filled.

For the Scientist 'B' and Scientific/ Technical staff selection National Informatics Centre (NIC) will conduct a written exam and the exam date will be announced in the third week of June, an official update on the website reads. The recruitment is being held by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on behalf of NIC. The recruitment was notified in February 2020.

Candidates will be selected for the Scientist post on the basis of written examination and interview. For Scientific/Technical Assistant - 'A' selection there will be only written examination.

"The question paper for the written examination will consists of 65% questions from Technical Area and 35% from Generic Area. There shall be a total of 120 objective type Questions consisting of 78 questions from Technical Area (Computer Science) and 42 question on Generic area," it adds.

NIC will issue the exam admit card to registered candidates. The admit card would have details of the exam centre, city and exam shift.

The person selected may be posted anywhere in India.

A total of 288 vacancies for Scientist 'B' posts and 207 vacancies for Scientific/Technical Assistant 'A' posts will be filled through this recruitment.

