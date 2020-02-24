Microsoft, SBI Join Hands To Train Differently-Abled People To Find Jobs

Over 500 differently-abled youths will be upskilled in the first year of the collaboration.

Global tech major Microsoft on Monday announced a partnership with SBI to train differently-abled people find jobs in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector.

Over 500 differently-abled youths will be upskilled in the first year of the collaboration.

"It is an ideal partnership. This is a new beginning in training and finding people with any kind of disability but employable. Our experience with them has been fantastic," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters here.

Microsoft's president of global sales, marketing and operations Jean-Philippe Courtois said there are 26 million differently-abled people in India and it is essential to use newer ways to use technology to enable them participate in the 21st century economy.

A company statement said SBI Foundation and Microsoft will develop an artificial intelligence powered market place that will enable the BFSI industry to connect more easily with differently-abled people for upskilling and employment opportunities.

