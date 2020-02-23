Aspirants May Verify The Authenticity Of Advertisements: ISRO On Fake Recruitment

Vacancies are notified in the website of the respective Centres, Employment News, Dailies etc.: ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO, one of the six largest space agencies in the world, has warned the job aspirants about 'unscrupulous agencies' trying to cheat them with fake job offers on behalf of the Organisation. It asked the job aspirants to verify the authenticity of the advertisements with the website of the respective ISRO Centre, or contact the Centre in the contact numbers given in the website, in case of any doubt, before applying for any post. ISRO, also said the space agency has not entrusted any agencies to facilitate visit to any ISRO Centre.

"It has come to our notice that some agencies are inviting application for posts in the name of ISRO. ISRO being a Central Government Establishment under the Department of Space, follows the guidelines issued by the Government of India on the procedure for conducting Recruitment," ISRO said in a statement.

It also said the ISRO vacancies are notified in the website of the respective Centres, Employment News, Dailies, Employment Exchange, etc., as applicable.

"In most cases, applications are invited online strictly through ISRO Website. The information pertaining to status of recruitment activity, results of examinations, interviews, etc. are also hosted in ISRO website," it said.

"This is to bring to notice of the Job aspirants and Public at large that ISRO has NOT, repeat NOT entrusted or authorised any agencies to conduct the recruitment for ISRO," the space agency informed.

"Job aspirants may verify the authenticity of the advertisements with the website of the respective ISRO Centre, or contact the Centre in the contact numbers given in the website, in case of any doubt, before applying for any post," the organisation said in the statement published on the official portal.

"It has also come to our notice that some agencies are offering tour/visits to ISRO Centres. ISRO has not entrusted any agencies to facilitate visit to any ISRO Centre. ISRO will not be responsible for such incidents, where public are cheated by any unscrupulous agencies," it said.

