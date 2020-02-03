ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 Application Begins Today

ISRO Young Scientist Programme 2020 application process swill begin today

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) will begin application process for YUVIKA, a special programme for school children in India, today, i.e. February 3, at 2 pm. The last date to apply for this unique programme is February 24.

YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA) or the Young Scientist Programme is in its second year, having started in 2019. The second session of the programme is scheduled to be held during the month of May 2020.

CBSE, ICSE and State Board students who have finished 8th standard and are currently studying in 9th standard (in the academic year 2019-20) are eligible for the programme. Students who are studying in India including OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) are also eligible for the programme. The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities.

3 students from each state and Union Territory will be selected for the programme and 5 additional seats have been reserved for OCI students.

The list of the provisionally selected candidates from each state will be released on March 2, 2020. The provisionally selected candidates will be requested to upload the attested copies of the relevant certificates on or before March 23, 2020. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on March 30, 2020.

The two weeks' residential programme is proposed to be held between May 11 and May 22, 2020.

