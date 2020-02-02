Online Registration For ISRO's 'Young Scientist Programme' Begins Tomorrow

The residential programme will be conducted at 4 centres of ISRO.

Indian Space Research Organisation or ISRO, one of the six largest space agencies in the world, has launched a special programme for school children called "Young Scientist Programme" or "YUva VIgyani KAryakram" from the year 2019. The online registration process will begin on February 3 for the second session of the programme scheduled to be held during the month of May 2020.

The programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on Space Technology, Space Science and Space Applications to the younger ones with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of Space activities.

The programme will be of two weeks duration during summer holidays (May 11-22, 2020) and the schedule will include invited talks, experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts, practical and feedback sessions.

3 students each from each State or Union Territory will be selected to participate in this programme covering CBSE, ICSE and State syllabus.

5 additional seats are reserved for OCI candidates across the country.

The selection will be done through online registration.

The online registration will be open from February 3 to 24, 2020.

Those who have finished 8th standard and currently studying in 9th standard (in the academic year 2019-20) will be eligible for the programme.

Students who are studying in India including OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) are eligible for the programme.

The selection is based on the 8th Standard academic performance and extracurricular activities.

Students belong to the rural area have been given special weightage in the selection criteria. In case there is tie between the selected candidates, the younger candidates will be given priority.

The interested students can register online through ISRO website (www.isro.gov.in) from February 3, 2020 (1400 hrs) to February 24, 2020 (1800 hrs).

The exact link will be available on February 3, 2020.

The list of the provisionally selected candidates from each state will be announced on March 2, 2020.

The provisionally selected candidates will be requested to upload the attested copies of the relevant certificates on or before March 23, 2020. After verifying the relevant certificates the final selection list will be published on March 30, 2020.

The residential programme will be conducted at 4 centres of ISRO.

The selected students will be requested to report to any one of the ISRO or DOS centres located at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram.

The selected students will be accommodated in ISRO guest houses or hostels. Expenditure towards the travel of student (II AC fare by train from nearest Rly Station to the reporting centre and back), course material, lodging and boarding etc., during the entire course will be borne by ISRO. II AC fare will also be provided to one guardian/parent for drop and pick up of student from the reporting centre.

