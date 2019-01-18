ISRO Launches Young Scientist Programme

ISRO Young Scientist Programme, Majorly For Class 8 Students

In order to inculcate and nurture space research fervor in young minds, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced Young Scientist programme. "Under this one-month programme selected students, mostly 8th standard passed out students, will be given lecturers and access to research laboratories," said Chairman, ISRO, Dr K Sivan. "3 students from each of the 29 States and 7 Union Territories will selected for the Young Scientist program," he added.

"The students will get a practical experience of building small satellite," Dr. K Sivan said.

Under #YoungScientist Program at @ISRO, 3 students from each state will be selected. They will be given lectures and they will be given access to R&D labs and practical experience of building a small satellite: Chairman #ISRO, Dr K Sivan pic.twitter.com/ZYT0fTyL1e — PIB India (@PIB_India) January 18, 2019

Addressing the press conference on issues related to the Department of Space, he said that one of the major focus areas for ISRO this year is reaching to students. "Gaganyaan, outreach programme, planned missions and Vikram Sarabhai Centenary celebrations are the other priority areas," the Chairman said.

Scientific Secretary ISRO, Shri R Uma Maheshwaran, Deputy Director, Directorate of Human Space Flight Programme Shri AK Sinha, Director Office of Media, Public Relations Shri Vivek Singh were also present.

