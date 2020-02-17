ISRO Announces Recruitment For Technician, Scientific Assistant, Technical Assistant And Other Posts

ISRO has announced recruitment on over 180 posts

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has announced recruitment on 182 vacancies. The application process has begun online and will conclude on March 6, 2020. The last date to pay application fee for the recruitment exam is March 7, 2020.

ISRO has announced recruitment on the following posts: Technician-B, Draughtsman-B, Technical Assistant/, Scientific Assistant, Library Assistant, Hindi Typist, Catering Attendant-'A', Cook, Fireman-'A', Heavy Vehicle Driver-'A', and Light Vehicle Driver-'A'.

The selection process for all the posts would involve a written test and a skill test. The skill test would vary according to the post applied for and include Computer Literacy Test, Endurance Test, Curriculum based Test, or Driving Test.

The education qualification required to be eligible for the recruitment also varies for the different posts and range from matric with Diploma to graduation in a specific discipline.

The lower age limit for all the posts is 18 years and upper age limit is 35 for every post except Catering Attendant for which the upper age limit is 26 years. The cut-off date to determine eligibility is March 6, 2020.

Candidates applying for the recruitment are advised to check the recruitment advertisement and ascertain their eligibility first.

Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment on the official ISRO website, 'isro.gov.in'. The application fee is INR for male UR, OBC and EWS candidates. Application fee payment can be made online or offline at the nearest SBI branch.

