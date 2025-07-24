Shubhanshu Shukla Shares His Astrophotography Journey: "Over Time We Got Better"

Shubhanshu Shukla, one of the four Indian Gaganyatris who recently returned from the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom 4 mission, has shared impressive images of the Orion Nebula. Posted on his newly created X (formerly Twitter) account, the photographs were captured from his rooftop in Bengaluru. The images show close-up views of the Orion Nebula, with the Horsehead Nebula clearly visible in the centre.

The photographs clicked on the station take some time to received, verified and cleared because of the multiple space agencies involved. While I wait for them I wanted to share an astrophotography story.



I started into astrophotography upon returning to India after my first leg… pic.twitter.com/SF6DMoiPHT — Shubhanshu Shukla (@gagan_shux) July 24, 2025

Shukla, who is currently undergoing medical evaluations and post-mission recovery, began astrophotography after returning from training in Star City, Russia. He revealed that he often spent free time in the Cupola (a panoramic viewing module on the ISS) capturing views of Earth and outer space.

He has promised to release more images and videos taken during his stay in space. These include footage of scientific experiments conducted in microgravity, which ISRO plans to use for educational outreach.

The Axiom 4 mission, which included international participation, is seen as a key milestone for ISRO's human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan. The experience gained will support future missions and help ISRO refine its procedures. ISRO is currently preparing for its first uncrewed Gaganyaan flight, expected by the end of 2025, followed by its first crewed mission in 2027.