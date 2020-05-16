NIC Scientist Job: Application Deadline Extended Till June 1

The NIC recruitment was notified by NIELIT in February, 2020.

For the Scientist 'B' and Scientific/ Technical staff recruitment at National Informatics Centre (NIC) application submission date has been extended till June 1. The recruitment is being conducted by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on behalf of NIC.

A total of 288 vacancies for Scientist 'B' posts and 207 vacancies for Scientific/Technical Assistant 'A' posts will be filled through this recruitment. 'The number of advertised posts are tentative, the actual number of posts may increase or decrease depending upon the requirement and the reservation for the posts shall be as per the policy of Government of India,' reads the job notification.

Eligibility conditions with respect to cut off date for age, educational qualification, experience, etc, for both posts will remain unchanged, i.e. 26th March 2020, the notice also reads.

"Selection will be done through a written examination and interview for Scientist 'B' Post and only through written examination for Scientific/Technical Assistant - 'A' Post," the job notification reads.

"The question paper for the written examination will consists of 65% questions from Technical Area and 35% from Generic Area. There shall be a total of 120 objective type Questions consisting of 78 questions from Technical Area (Computer Science) and 42 question on Generic area," it adds.

