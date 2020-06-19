NIC Reopens Form Submission Window For Scientist, Technical Assistant Recruitment

The NIC recruitment was notified in February 2020.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) has re-opened the application form submission window for Scientist 'B' and Scientific/ Technical staff recruitment. This facility is only for those candidates who have registered for the recruitment but could not complete filling the form and submit it within the deadline. The link will remain active till June 26. The last date for submission of application for NIC Scientist and Technical Assistant recruitment was June 1. The exam date for selection to the posts was supposed to be declared this week.

Application Window

The recruitment is being held by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on behalf of NIC. The recruitment was notified in February 2020.

Candidates will be selected for the Scientist post on the basis of written examination and interview. For Scientific/ Technical Assistant selection there will be only written examination. "The question paper for the written examination will consists of 65% questions from Technical Area and 35% from Generic Area. There shall be a total of 120 objective type Questions consisting of 78 questions from Technical Area (Computer Science) and 42 question on Generic area," it adds.

288 vacancies for Scientist 'B' posts and 207 vacancies for Scientific/ Technical Assistant posts will be filled through this recruitment.

