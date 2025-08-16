LIC Invites Applications For 841 Posts, Registration Begins Today, Check Details

LIC AAO And AE Recruitment 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the notification for LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2025. Candidates interested in applying for Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) and Assistant Engineer (AE) posts can register through the official website of LIC, licindia.in. This recruitment drive aims to fill 841 posts across the organisation. The registration process began on August 16 and will close on September 8.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineers: 81 posts

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) - Specialist: 410 posts

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO - Generalist): 350 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

AAO (Generalist): Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognised Indian University/Institution.

Age Limit (as on 01.08.2025)

Minimum: 21 years (completed)

Maximum: 30 years (candidates must have been born between 02.08.1995 and 01.08.2004, both dates inclusive).

Age Relaxation

SC/ST: 5 years

OBC: 3 years

PwBD (Gen): 10 years

PwBD (SC/ST): 15 years

PwBD (OBC): 13 years

Ex-Servicemen, ECO/SSCO (Gen): 5 years

Ex-Servicemen, ECO/SSCO (SC/ST): 10 years

Ex-Servicemen, ECO/SSCO (OBC): 8 years

Confirmed LIC employees: Additional 5 years

Candidates are advised to check the detailed notification for post-wise educational qualifications and other requirements.

Application Fee

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 85 + transaction charges + GST

All other candidates: Rs 700 + transaction charges + GST

Selection Process

The selection process consists of three stages:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Interview, followed by a Pre-recruitment Medical Examination

Marks obtained in the Preliminary Exam (Phase I) will not be counted for the final merit list. The main examination marks will be considered for shortlisting candidates for the interview. The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the main exam and interview.

For more details, candidates should visit the official website of LIC India.

Check detailed notification here