LIC Housing Finance Limited Announces Vacancies For IT Professionals, Salary Above Rs 19 LPA

If you are an IT professional looking for a high-paying opportunity in the financial sector, this could be a great opportunity. LIC Housing Finance Limited (LIC HFL) has announced fresh vacancies for IT professionals and apprentices. The recruitment drive offers lucrative pay, with IT Assistant Manager roles fetching a package of up to Rs 19.15 lakh per annum.

LIC HFL IT Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

LIC HFL is inviting applications for the following positions:

• Full Stack Developer (Assistant Manager Cadre): 1 post, Mumbai

• SAP Professional (Associate Cadre): 1 post, Mumbai

Eligibility Criteria

For Full Stack Developer (Assistant Manager)

Education: Full-time MCA, M.Tech, or equivalent in Computer Science/IT with at least 60% marks (distance/part-time courses not accepted)

Age Limit: 28 to 35 years (as on August 1, 2025)

Experience: Minimum 5 years in IT services with experience in at least 3 development projects.

For SAP Professional (Associate)

Education: Full-time MCA, B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc in Computer Science/IT with minimum 60%

Age Limit: 24 to 30 years (as on August 1, 2025)

Experience: At least 3 years in IT services with SAP expertise.

Salary Package

• Assistant Manager (Full Stack Developer): Rs 16.50 to Rs 19.15 LPA

• Associate (SAP Professional): Rs 10.40 to Rs 11.82 LPA



Key Skills Required

For Full Stack Developer

• Languages: Java, SQL

• Frameworks: Spring Boot, Spring MVC, Hibernate, Microservices

• Database: Oracle, MySQL, PostgreSQL

• Cloud & DevOps: AWS, Docker, Jenkins, Kubernetes

• Tools: Git, Swagger, JIRA, Postman

For SAP Professional

• SAP FICO and MM module expertise

• Certification in FI-CO preferred

• Strong business process knowledge with ABAP development skills

Selection Process

Application Submission: Candidates must apply online at lichousing.com. Resumes submitted without the application form will not be accepted.

Online Technical Skill Test: 100 marks (tentatively scheduled for September 25, 2025; final date to be confirmed).

Interview: 50 marks.

Final Selection: Based on the combined scores of the test and interview.

Important Dates

• Last date to apply for IT Professional roles: September 15, 2025

• Online Technical Test (tentative): September 25, 2025

How To Apply

• Visit lichousing.com

• Go to Careers > Submit Resume

• Fill in the application form and upload your resume

• Select your preferred location for the skill test

• Submit and keep a copy of the form for reference

Apart from IT openings, LIC Housing Finance Limited is also hiring 192 apprentices across India with a stipend of Rs. 12,000. The key details include the application deadline of September 22, 2025, the exam fee deadline of September 24, 2025, and the entrance exam date of October 1, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website before the deadlines.

