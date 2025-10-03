LIC Assistant Administrative Officer Prelims 2025 Today, Check Result Date, Other Details

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) conducted the LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025 today in four shifts, each of one hour duration. The shift timings were as follows: the first shift from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, the second from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM, the third from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, and the fourth from 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM.



The LIC AAO Prelims result is expected to be announced in the second or third week of October.

Several coaching institutes release unofficial answer keys to help candidates estimate their scores after the exam. However, the official answer key for LIC AAO 2025 Prelims will be released on October 10. After checking the answer key, candidates can calculate their expected scores and assess their chances of qualifying for the next stage.

LIC AAO Prelims Exam 2025: Paper pattern

The preliminary examination is an objective-type test conducted online. It covers three sections: Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language, with emphasis on grammar, vocabulary, and reading comprehension.

The paper carries 100 questions for a total of 70 marks, to be completed in 1 hour. The Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections each consist of 35 questions carrying 35 marks. The English Language section comprises 30 questions worth 30 marks.

The English Language section is of qualifying nature; however, the marks obtained in this section will not be considered for the final ranking.



A few days after the exam, LIC will release the provisional answer key, providing candidates with the option to raise objections if required.

Steps to raise objections: