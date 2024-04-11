NIELIT Course On Computer Concepts April 2024 Exam Admit Card Out, Check Steps To Download

NIELIT CCC April 2024 Exam: The test consists of 100 multiple-choice questions.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Techology (NIELIT) has released the admit card for Course on Computer Concepts (CCC) April 2024 exam. Candidates can access their hall tickets on the official website student.nielit.gov.in. The test will be held from April 13 to 16.

The CCC exam is organised every month by NIELIT, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

CCC Exam Structure 2024:

Time Allocation:

80 Hours - (Theory: 32 hours + Practical: 48 hours)

Candidates preparing for CCC exam must familiarise themselves with its structure, as it is crucial for success.

CCC Exam Structure 2024: The structure is outlined below

The exam will be conducted online nationwide.

CCC exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions.

To obtain a CCC Certificate, candidates must achieve a minimum of 50 percent marks.

Basic Computer Course (BCC) exam includes 50 multiple-choice questions.

To earn a BCC certificate, students need to secure a minimum of 40 percent marks.

The exam is available in both Hindi and English languages.

CCC April Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download