NIELIT January 2024 Session Registration Window Closes Today, Exam On January 13

NIELIT January 2024: The theory exams will be held on Jan 13, with practical exams following on Feb 7.

The registration window for the January 2024 session of the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is set to close today. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process for O, A, B, and C level courses by visiting the official NIELIT website at student.nielit.gov.in. Institutes are required to submit the online examination applications after verification and payment by November 26, 2023. Candidates will be charged a processing fee of Rs 100, in addition to fees for both practical and theory exams.

The theory exams for the NIELIT January 2024 session will be held on January 13, with practical exams following on February 7. The results for the January 2023 session are expected to be declared in the last week of March 2024. The B Level exam will be conducted based on both the new and old syllabi.

Eligibility criteria for various programmes:

Diploma in Computer Science and Technology:

Candidates should have passed Class 10 or an equivalent examination from any recognised board with a minimum of 35% marks in aggregate.

Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering:

Candidates must be Class 10 pass or have an equivalent examination from any recognised board with at least 35% marks in aggregate.

BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications):

Candidates should be Class 12 pass with any two subjects out of Math, Physics, Statistics, or hold a 3-year engineering diploma in any branch. An equivalent examination from any recognised board is also accepted.

MSc (IT):

Candidates should have passed BSc (IT) or BSc (CS) or BCA, or hold a bachelor's degree in computer science and engineering or IT, or an equivalent degree. Alternatively, candidates with a BSc, BCom, or BA with mathematics as a subject at the Class 12 level or at the graduation level are eligible.