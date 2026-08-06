Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The Opposition will continue its protest and intensify its attack on the Centre in Parliament on Thursday, over its demands regarding the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case and police action against students during the July 20 protest at Jantar Mantar.
Opposition parties have been protesting against the government in Parliament over both issues since the beginning of the Monsoon session.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, seeking the suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the police response during the student protest. The Congress MP also sought a formal statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the incident.
Follow the Live Updates of Parliament Monsoon Session 2026:
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned For The Day
Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again on 7 August, 2026 at 11:00 am.
Parliament LIVE: Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 Passed In Lok Sabha
The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 has been passed in Lok Sabha
Parliament LIVE: Congress President and LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge chairs a meeting of INDIA bloc floor leaders at the Parliament House
Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2:15 pm Following Continuous Disruptions By Opposition
The proceedings of Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Thursday for the second time till 2.15 pm following continuous disruptions by the Opposition parties, including the Congress, which sought the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.
Amid the continuous protests, the Chair continued with the listed business for around 30 minutes before adjourning the proceedings till 2.15 pm.
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha Sees Heated Exchanges Between Kiren Rijiju And Mallikarjun Kharge Over Rule Interpretations
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday were marked by sharp verbal exchanges and persistent Opposition protests demanding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.
Following the first set of questions, the Chairman invited LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. A heated face-off quickly developed between Kharge and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Defending the Opposition's stance, Kharge asserted that members were raising critical matters of national importance and reiterated the demand that the Prime Minister and Home Minister address the House. He insisted it was his right to decide "how to speak, what to speak and when to speak".
The debate intensified as Kharge accused Rijiju of misapplying parliamentary rules, alleging he had quoted Rule 239 while overlooking Rule 238, which says a personal charge or defamatory, incriminatory allegations against another member cannot be made, and criticised earlier remarks concerning Congress leader Pawan Khera.
Kharge stressed that no inflammatory or defamatory statements should be permitted inside the chamber.
Countering the allegations, Rijiju clarified that he had initially cited Rule 240 and pointed out that Opposition members were repeatedly raising matters already addressed with the Chair's permission.
He said he was always ready to facilitate new members and noted that Khera, being a new member, had not yet made his maiden speech -- a point he had mentioned in the morning session.
Rijiju said new members should also be given an opportunity to speak.
Rajya Sabha LIVE Updates: House Adjourned Till Noon
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition party members.
Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan went ahead with Zero Hour proceedings, but Congress members demanded that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge should be allowed to speak.
As the Chair called members to raise their Zero Hour mentions, Congress and members from some other Opposition parties started raising slogans on various issues.
The Chair repeatedly asked protesting members to return to their seats.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also objected to continuous protests by the Opposition.
Later, the Chair allowed Kharge to raise his point.
However, Treasury bench members objected to it and the Chair, at around 11.25 am, adjourned the proceedings till noon.
Lok Sabha LIVE Updates: House Adjourned Till 2 pm Amid Opposition Protests
Opposition protests over police action against students and other issues forced the adjournment of the Lok Sabha till 2 pm on Thursday, even as Speaker Om Birla voiced concern over the repeated disruption of the Question Hour.
The House first commemorated the anniversaries of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Members stood in silence to pay tribute to the victims.
Thereafter, Opposition MPs began raising slogans and demanded the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in the House over the police action against student protesters on July 20. Some members were also seen displaying placards.
As the din continued, Birla reminded members that the Question Hour is an important part of parliamentary functioning and lamented that it has not been allowed to function even once since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: Opposition Stages Protest In Parliament Over Ram Mandir Donation Theft Row
The Opposition MPs staged a protest in the Parliament premises over 'police action' against CJP protestors on July 20 and alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement row.
Several Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs raised the Ayodhya Ram Mandir donation theft issue, displaying posters with slogans reading "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod" (Donation thieves, step down). Other Opposition MPs protested against Amit Shah holding posters that read "Amit Shah jawab do" (Amit Shah, give an answer).
Opposition parties have been protesting against the government in Parliament over both issues since the beginning of the Monsoon Session.
The Ram Mandir controversy pertains to allegations of financial embezzlement involving donation funds, while the Opposition has also been demanding accountability over the force deployed against demonstrators during the July 20 rally in the national capital.