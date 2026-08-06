Rajya Sabha proceedings on Thursday were marked by sharp verbal exchanges and persistent Opposition protests demanding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the House.

Following the first set of questions, the Chairman invited LoP Mallikarjun Kharge to speak. A heated face-off quickly developed between Kharge and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Defending the Opposition's stance, Kharge asserted that members were raising critical matters of national importance and reiterated the demand that the Prime Minister and Home Minister address the House. He insisted it was his right to decide "how to speak, what to speak and when to speak".

The debate intensified as Kharge accused Rijiju of misapplying parliamentary rules, alleging he had quoted Rule 239 while overlooking Rule 238, which says a personal charge or defamatory, incriminatory allegations against another member cannot be made, and criticised earlier remarks concerning Congress leader Pawan Khera.

Kharge stressed that no inflammatory or defamatory statements should be permitted inside the chamber.

Countering the allegations, Rijiju clarified that he had initially cited Rule 240 and pointed out that Opposition members were repeatedly raising matters already addressed with the Chair's permission.

He said he was always ready to facilitate new members and noted that Khera, being a new member, had not yet made his maiden speech -- a point he had mentioned in the morning session.

Rijiju said new members should also be given an opportunity to speak.