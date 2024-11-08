TV Actor Nitin Chauhaan, Found Dead At Home, Was Battling Depression: Cops

Television actor Nitin Chauhaan, who was found dead at his Mumbai home, was undergoing treatment for depression, the police have said.

The 35-year-old actor, best known for winning the reality show Dadagiri 2, died on Thursday.

According to the actor's wife in a testimony to the police, he was not getting any work for the last 3-4 years, which worsened his mental health. He was undergoing treatment for his mental health, the actor's wife has confirmed.

During the period he found no work, he hit upon the idea of starting an ice-cream business. It found no success, adding to the strain, said his wife.

On the day of the actor's death, his wife was down in the apartment complex garden with their younger daughter. Upon return, when she rang the bell, there was no answer. Tension was building up. The door was locked from inside, it had to be opened forcefully. When she entered the room, she found her husband's body, the police were told.

The actor was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Nothing suspicious has been found in the case yet, said the police, adding that further investigation is underway.

Born in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Nitin appeared in several popular television shows. His credits include MTV's Splitsvilla 5, as well as episodic roles in series such as Zindagi Dot Com, Crime Patrol and Friends.

The actor was last seen in the TV show Tera Yaar Hoon Main (2022).