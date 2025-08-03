Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Drunk Mumbai Cop Misbehaves With Women In Ladies Compartment, Arrested

Women passengers alleged that the constable intentionally touched them from behind while pretending to check the tickets of some other passengers.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Drunk Mumbai Cop Misbehaves With Women In Ladies Compartment, Arrested
The constable was in his khaki uniform, showed a video shot by one of the passengers.
  • Police constable Amol Kishore Sapkale was arrested for misbehaving with women on a Mumbai local train
  • The incident occurred in the ladies compartment of the Borivali-Vasai slow local train
  • Sapkale was allegedly drunk and touched women while pretending to check tickets
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Mumbai:

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger in a drunken condition in the ladies' compartment of a local train in Mumbai. The incident occurred last afternoon in the Borivali-Vasai slow local train. The accused constable has been identified as Amol Kishore Sapkale, who has been posted with the Mira Bhayander and Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate.

Constable Sapkale boarded the train at Mira Road Station, said women passengers, alleging that he intentionally touched them from behind while pretending to check the ticket of some other women sitting in an adjacent seat.

He was in his khaki uniform, showed a video shot by one of the passengers.

He was staring at the women passengers, making them uncomfortable, they alleged, claiming that he even snatched the mobile phones of some women who were trying to record his behaviour. Eventually, some women forced him out of the coach and lodged a complaint with the station master.

On information, Vasai Road Railway Police officials reached the spot and took Sapkale into custody. They have filed a case, charging him with outraging the modesty of women and threatening them, based on a complaint by a passenger.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Police Constable, Mumbai News, Harassment On Train
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com