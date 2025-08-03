Drunk Mumbai Cop Misbehaves With Women In Ladies Compartment, Arrested

A police constable has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger in a drunken condition in the ladies' compartment of a local train in Mumbai. The incident occurred last afternoon in the Borivali-Vasai slow local train. The accused constable has been identified as Amol Kishore Sapkale, who has been posted with the Mira Bhayander and Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate.

Constable Sapkale boarded the train at Mira Road Station, said women passengers, alleging that he intentionally touched them from behind while pretending to check the ticket of some other women sitting in an adjacent seat.

He was in his khaki uniform, showed a video shot by one of the passengers.

He was staring at the women passengers, making them uncomfortable, they alleged, claiming that he even snatched the mobile phones of some women who were trying to record his behaviour. Eventually, some women forced him out of the coach and lodged a complaint with the station master.

On information, Vasai Road Railway Police officials reached the spot and took Sapkale into custody. They have filed a case, charging him with outraging the modesty of women and threatening them, based on a complaint by a passenger.