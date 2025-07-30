3 Domestic Helps Charged For Gold Theft Worth Rs 85.5 Lakh In Navi Mumbai

Police have registered a case against three women domestic helps for allegedly stealing gold jewellery, biscuits and coins valued at Rs 85.5 lakh from a 64-year-old man's residence in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The theft took place between April and June at the man's house in Nerul area, they said.

The three women worked as domestic helps at his home during the period.

Taking advantage of their trusted positions, they allegedly stole gold jewellery, biscuits and coins weighing nearly 900 grams, cumulatively valued at Rs 85,50,000, a senior official from the Nerul Police Station said.

Two of the accused were from Nerul, while the third was a resident of the railway servants' quarters in neighbouring Mumbai, the official said.

"They systematically lifted the valuables while performing their duties, managing to evade the victim's attention during the entire period," the official added.

A case was registered on Monday against the three accused under section 306 (theft committed by a clerk or servant of property in the possession of their master or employer) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation was on, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)