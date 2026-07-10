Delhi High Court To Pass Verdict In Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9-Crore Debt Case Today

The Delhi High Court will pronounce its judgment today in Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9-crore debt case, according to the court's cause list.

Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma had reserved judgment in the matter on April 2, after a final round of settlement efforts failed despite sustained intervention by the High Court.

During the hearing, the actor made an emotional appeal while opposing the settlement proposal.

Failed settlement proposal

The High Court expressed dissatisfaction over Yadav's shifting stance regarding repayment of the outstanding dues. At one stage, it observed, “I am not getting my answers. The undertaking said something else and now you are saying something else,” indicating concern over inconsistencies in the submissions made on behalf of the actor.

Appearing for the complainant company, advocate Avneet Singh Sikka argued that Yadav had already accepted his conviction and could not now avoid liability. He submitted that the revision petition filed in 2024 involved an unexplained delay of 1,894 days and did not disclose sufficient grounds for condonation.

Sikka further contended that completion of the sentence did not extinguish the financial liability arising from the dishonoured cheques. He also said that despite repeated assurances, the dues remained unpaid, compelling the complainant to pursue proceedings under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act.

On the court's suggestion, the complainant agreed to accept ₹6 crore as a full and final settlement.

However, Yadav, appearing virtually on the last date of hearing, declined the proposal and told the court that he had already suffered heavy financial losses. He said he had been forced to sell property and had already made substantial payments.

The court also suggested a structured payment of ₹3 crore within a fixed timeline, clarifying that it was only a judicial suggestion and not a concluded settlement. Despite these efforts, the parties failed to reach an agreement.

The High Court further cautioned the parties about the manner in which the proceedings were being conducted, observing, “Never think the judge weak if the judge is nice to you,” while noting that valuable judicial time was being consumed.

Rajpal Yadav's present counsel, Bhaskar Upadhyay, said that the present defence should not suffer because of mistakes allegedly committed by the actor's previous counsel.

Background

Actor Rajpal Yadav has paid Rs 2.5 crore in the Rs 9-crore cheque bounce-case in February, according to his lawyer Bhaskar Upadhyay.

The actor landed in financial and legal trouble when the unpaid dues escalated to around Rs 9 crore following the failure of his 2012 film Ata Pata Laapata, which marked his directorial debut too.

On February 2, the court noted that Rajpal Yadav was required to make payment of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

In October 2025, two demand drafts of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General and an amount of Rs 9 crore remained payable, the Delhi High Court noted in the order.

According to Rajpal Yadav's manager, prominent Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Sonu Sood, have extended financial support to the actor.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read | "Rajpal Yadav Has Paid Rs 2.5 Crore In Rs 9-Crore Debt Case," Says Actor's Lawyer