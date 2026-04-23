Rajpal Yadav Reflects On His 12-Year Age Gap With Wife Radha: "<i>Langoor Ko Hoor Mil Gayi</i>"

Actor Rajpal Yadav has opened up about his bond with his wife, Radha Yadav, describing her as the steady force behind his personal and professional life.

In a recent conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Rajpal emphasised that mutual respect has always been at the core of their relationship. "I respect her a lot. There's an age gap of 10-12 years between us, but our communication has always been strong."

At the time of their marriage in 2003, Radha was 18 years old, while the actor was in his early 30s.

Rajpal Yadav Opens Up About His Love Story

Rajpal further recalled how their love story began unexpectedly in Calgary. "We met in Calgary. Even today, I don't understand how a man from Uttar Pradesh found a life partner there. But it turned out beautifully-I didn't realise then that she would become my backbone," he shared.

Adding a touch of humour, he said, "My aunt used to say, 'Langoor ko hoor mil gayi' (a plain man got a beautiful wife), and I used to feel the same."

A Strong Partnership

Talking about their marriage, Rajpal highlighted the importance of honesty and communication. "There have been times when I took her to a premiere, and on the way back, we ended up arguing-she would ask, 'Do you think you should have done this film?' She doesn't believe in flattery. If she doesn't like something, she says it openly. It's actually very difficult to keep people around you happy," he said.

At home, Radha continues to play a key role in his everyday life. "She buys my clothes. I trust her choices-if she could choose me, she can choose anything well," he joked. "She manages all my expenses. I'm not someone who keeps track of accounts too much."

The actor was previously married at the age of 20, but lost his first wife during childbirth. He has a daughter from his first marriage, and later married Radha, with whom he shares two daughters.

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