<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: Dheeraj Dhoopar Calls Akanksha Chamola 'Red Flag', Says She Makes Him 'Uncomfortable'

Actor Arjun Kapoor is set to enter the courtroom of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa as the Public Prosecutor (Janta Ki Awaaz) for the fourth Judgement Day.

After Kangana Ranaut, Arjun will be seen stepping into the courtroom to question the contestants on their gameplay, alliances and decisions inside the reality show.

What's Happening

As seen in the latest promos, Arjun joins hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan for the special episode.

Taking charge of the courtroom, he grills the inmates over their shifting loyalties, broken promises and the revelations made during their journey on the show.

One of the promos shows Arjun interacting with contestant Pamela Sarena.

He told her, "Mujhe who kaleshi corner bhi bahot pasand aaya tha.. Main ready hoon abhi chokra jawan hai shaadi ke liye..." Reacting to the moment, Akanksha Chamola said, "Pam is blushing."

Arjun then jokes, "Chamola aapki aur meri taste bahot same hain, mujhe bhi ladkiyaan pasand hain." His remark leaves Akanksha in splits.

Another promo features Farah Khan teasing viewers about the upcoming episode. She says, "This is just the interval. Picture toh abhi baaki hai."

Apart from announcing the contestant who gets eliminated, Arjun also added a fun element to the episode by asking Dheeraj Dhoopar to describe fellow contestant Akanksha Chamola in one word. Dheeraj responded, "Red flag," adding, "Sometimes, I get uncomfortable."

Akanksha, however, was not pleased with the answer and replied, "It comes across as if I'm making you physically uncomfortable."

Background

Arjun also interacts with Harshad Chopda, questioning whether he is being his authentic self or merely playing a character inside the house. He later turns to former Splitsvilla contestant Yogesh Rawat and tells him that he has not been able to leave a strong impression on the show.

Speaking about his appearance as the Public Prosecutor, Arjun Kapoor said, "I have always enjoyed stepping into roles where you have to read people, challenge them, and keep them on their toes. The inmates came prepared with their own versions of the truth, but my job was to question every claim, dig deeper, and make sure nothing slipped through the cracks. The energy inside the jail is intense, unpredictable, and incredibly entertaining. It was great to be a part of this world, and I can't wait for the audiences to see the twists and confrontations that unfold this week."

With Arjun Kapoor stepping into the courtroom for the fourth Judgement Day, viewers can expect several confrontations, candid conversations and unexpected twists in the upcoming episode of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.