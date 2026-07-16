Inside <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Star Shivangi Joshi's Dehradun Family Home: Mountain Views, Walk-In Closet, Pink Bedroom

Shivangi Joshi is currently in the spotlight with her appearance on Lock Upp 2, where her performance has been winning praise from fans. Away from the cameras, the popular television actress enjoys a peaceful life with her family in a beautiful home in Dehradun.

Surrounded by hills, the home features a spacious living room, elegant interiors, and a walk-in closet. Every corner of the house has been designed to feel bright, welcoming and relaxing. Fans have already seen parts of the home through videos shared by Shivangi's sister, Sheetal Joshi, who is a YouTuber and content creator.

As the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star continues to grab attention in the Netflix series, here is a look inside the beautiful Uttarakhand home where she spends time with her family.

Inside Shivangi Joshi's Family Home In Dehradun

Sheetal Joshi begins the home tour by showing the spacious verandah and the main entrance, which is decorated with many plants and greenery. She then takes viewers inside the large living room, which she says she designed herself. The space has comfortable sofas in onion shades, a vintage wall clock and a uniquely designed centre table.

The kitchen has a simple, modern and well-organised design, with plenty of storage space to keep everything arranged. The light colour theme gives the kitchen a fresh and bright look.

Shivangi Joshi's bedroom has a pink theme, which gives it a charming look. During the home tour, Sheetal Joshi shared that the two sisters do not have separate bedrooms and happily share the same room. Although the room is not very large, it is cosy and thoughtfully designed, with a small swing, dressing table, several motivational wall frames and teddy bears that add a positive feel.

Every bedroom in the house has its own unique style. Shivangi's parents' bedroom has a simple and peaceful look, featuring a comfortable bed, sofa, television and a few family photographs.

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