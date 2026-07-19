NTA Warns Against Fake, AI-Generated OMR Sheets; Legal Action May Follow

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a strong advisory to NEET UG 2026 candidates and their parents, warning them not to submit fake or AI-generated OMR sheets while raising complaints about score discrepancies. The agency has made it clear that only original NEET 2026 OMR response sheets should be used for any official grievance. The warning comes after the NTA reviewed several complaints related to differences between candidates' expected and declared NEET 2026 scores.

During the verification process, the agency found that many of the OMR sheets submitted with complaints appeared to be fake or created using artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the NTA, candidates who believe there is a mismatch in their NEET 2026 score must rely only on authentic documents downloaded through official channels. The agency has advised students not to use edited, manipulated, or AI-generated OMR sheets while filing complaints.

The examination body has warned that submitting fabricated evidence during the grievance process is a serious matter and may lead to legal action against those responsible.

After the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 result, many candidates calculated their expected marks using their OMR response sheets and raised concerns over score differences. Several posts related to the issue also circulated widely on social media.

The advisory is aimed at ensuring that the complaint process remains fair, transparent, and based on genuine evidence.

The NEET UG 2026 results were announced on July 16, 2026. This year, 11.21 lakh candidates qualified the medical entrance examination. Two candidates secured the highest score of 715 out of 720. Aryan Gupta secured All India Rank (AIR) 1, while Panshul Bansal achieved AIR 2.

Candidates who have concerns regarding their scores are advised to follow only the official grievance process and submit authentic documents. The NTA has reiterated that any attempt to use fake or AI-generated OMR sheets could result in legal consequences.