Fired By Oracle, Techie Lands Multiple Jobs Within 45 Days, Shares Tips: 'Here's What I Did'

An ex-Oracle software engineer, impacted by the company's recent wave of layoffs, affecting 30,000 globally, has gone viral after sharing how they had bounced back. The techie stated that within 45 days of being terminated, they had secured multiple job offers after sharpening their skills and grinding hard. Before stepping into a new role as an AI engineer, the techie shared several tips and interview preparation strategies to help others navigate the current challenging job market.

"I got laid off by Oracle on Mar 31, as with 30k others. To be honest, I didn't think much about it. I was like, cool, I have to lock in now. Here's what I did, and this might help y'all to get out of this "between jobs" phase," the user detailed in a Reddit post.

The techie said they used Claude to learn the basics of AI engineering from scratch, along with an understanding of transformers and attention.

"1-2 hours every day for around a month, and I had two projects to showcase after this. Learned using Claude. Asked to make a 30-day plan and completed the plan accordingly," they said.

After updating their online profile, they started applying for 10-15 positions daily across different job hiring platforms like LinkedIn, Wellfound, Naukri and Indeed, among others.

"Got reached out to by around 20 recruiters only through LinkedIn. LinkedIn Premium will help here. Some called and scheduled interviews as well. Most of all, I was curious to learn every day. I was soaking in knowledge like a sponge. I get distracted every often by reading some system design articles too deeply when not actually needed again, I'm no Saint."

Between early and mid-May, the techie said they interviewed with seven companies and received three job offers.

"I started giving interviews from early May to mid-May. Interviews with 7 companies. Some I failed and ended up with 3 offers. I will be joining as an AI Engineer soon."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'Happy To See An Engineer Locking In'

As the post went viral, social media users praised the techie for their tenacity, while others sought further advice to land and ace the interviews.

"The reason you got the job so easily was 30 per cent your hard work in the past months and 70 per cent your Oracle background," said one user, while another added: "Congratulations. Happy to see an engineer locking in and not dropping his shoulders. Kudos to your temperament."

A third commented: "Anything you read, watch with curiosity adds up, in an interview, sometimes you yourself get shocked about how and from where the brain is bringing such information and showcasing it."