Kerala Man Travels 14 Hours To Return Lost Debit Card To American Tourist: 'Faith Restored In Humanity'

In a heartwarming incident, an American woman, who accidentally left her debit card at an ATM in a small beach town in Kerala, recently revealed how a man came forward to help her after he found the lost item. In a now-viral Instagram video, the user named India Witkin detailed that she was solo travelling across the southern state of India when the incident took place that restored her faith in the goodness of humanity.

Witkin said she only realised that her debit card was missing after she had already travelled nearly five hours away to the capital city, Thiruvananathapuram.

"I was solo travelling, and I didn't realise until I was in the capital city, 5 hours away. Earlier that day, I was at DHL trying to ship something to the US. The DHL worker and I exchanged numbers since all transactions in India are basically made over WhatsApp. I had to go to the ATM to withdraw cash, but accidentally left my card inside the machine," said Witkin.

The New Yorker said a combination of heat and being hungover from drinking the last night may have caused her to forget about the debit card.

"As soon as I realised my card was missing, I called the DHL guy. Asked if he could check if it was still there. Prayed to every Hindu God and Goddess I could think of," said Witkins, adding: "24 hours later, he found it. Sitting on top of the machine. A miracle."

However, Witkins was leaving India in another 36 hours, and since it was Sunday, the 'courier guy' could not ship the card. When it seemed like she would not get her card back, something incredible happened.

"Later that night, he calls me and he tells me to come outside. This man drove six hours in a tuk-tuk with two friends to hand-deliver my card. 14 hours round trip. On his day off," Witkins highlighted.

Although Witkins attempted to compensate Krishna for his assistance, he declined the payment. "When I tried to give him money, he refused. Said he knew I was travelling on a budget and to keep it for myself. His name? Krishna. The Hindu god of love, compassion, and protection. Tell me karma doesn't exist. Hopefully, this story restores your faith in humanity, because it did for me."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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'Happened To Me As Well'

As the video gained traction, social media users shared similar positive and heartfelt experiences with the Kerala locals.

"This has happened to me as well. Love my people to bits," said one user, while another added: "We lived in Kerala for 4 years, and my dad had forgotten his wallet 3 times in the autos during those years; they always returned it. It's been more than 10 years, and we still talk about how kind and humble they are. One of my favourite places and people."

A third commented: "Apart from his good deed, in Kerala ATM's, if you forget your card in the machine, you will find the card either given to the branch if the ATM is in the bank or kept on top if it's an independent ATM."