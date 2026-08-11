After Vikram-1's Orbital Success, Skyroot Secures Fresh Commercial Deal

Skyroot Aerospace's maiden orbital launch is continuing to generate momentum for India's emerging private space sector. Just weeks after Vikram-1 successfully reached orbit on its very first attempt, the Hyderabad based company has announced a fresh commercial win, securing a multi-launch agreement with space technology firm HEX20 for three dedicated launches beginning in late 2027.

The new contract underlines growing customer confidence in Vikram-1 and signals that Skyroot's successful debut has started translating into more business opportunities.

At the same time, Skyroot has also disclosed the performance of SCOPE, its own in-house technology demonstrator satellite that flew aboard Vikram-1. While the CubeSat was successfully deployed into orbit and established parts of its communications chain, it ultimately failed to deliver usable housekeeping telemetry, preventing engineers from verifying several important spacecraft systems, including its imaging payload. As a result, key capabilities that the mission was intended to test remain unconfirmed.

The contrasting outcomes offer a realistic picture of spaceflight. The rocket performed exceptionally well and achieved its most important objective by delivering payloads into orbit. Some payloads succeeded in meeting their goals, while others, including SCOPE and a space debris related technology payload, fell short of complete mission success. For a maiden orbital launch, however, the performance of the launch vehicle itself remains the defining measure of achievement.

Vikram-1's July 18, 2026 mission marked a landmark moment for India's private space industry. It became the country's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle to reach orbit on its maiden flight. Achieving orbit on a first attempt is considered a significant accomplishment in global rocketry, where debut missions often face technical setbacks and failures. The success demonstrated the maturity of Skyroot's launch systems, propulsion technologies and vehicle integration capabilities, validating years of development effort.

More importantly, Vikram-1's performance has helped pave the way for a new era of private space launches from India. By proving that a privately built rocket can place payloads into orbit, the mission has strengthened confidence among satellite operators, investors and customers looking for dedicated access to space. The HEX20 agreement is an early sign of that confidence. Skyroot is now aiming for a launch cadence of up to twelve missions a year, seeking to address growing global demand for small satellite launches.

The SCOPE satellite formed an important part of Vikram-1's test mission. Weighing 3.415 kilograms and built as a 3U CubeSat, it was developed entirely in house by Skyroot to demonstrate a range of spacecraft technologies. These included power systems, communications, attitude determination and control systems, onboard data handling, thermal management and imaging.

According to Skyroot, following orbital insertion, Skyroot's canisterized satellite deployer successfully released SCOPE into space. According to the company, the satellite executed its pre-programmed onboard sequence and communication windows occurred close to expected times, validating aspects of onboard timing and mission sequencing. Through a network of ground stations around the world, engineers detected the spacecraft's radio frequency carrier and achieved PCM frame synchronization during multiple orbital passes.

Those early signs suggested that at least part of the communications architecture was functioning as intended. However, a critical problem soon became evident. While the signal was detected, valid housekeeping telemetry could not be decoded. Housekeeping telemetry is the stream of engineering data that reveals the health and status of a spacecraft's systems. Without it, engineers are effectively unable to confirm the performance of many onboard components.

As a result, several major objectives of the mission remained unresolved. The imaging payload could not be verified. The attitude determination and control system, which controls spacecraft orientation in orbit, could not be validated. Certain sensors and actuators also remain unconfirmed. In simple terms, while SCOPE survived launch and reached orbit, many of the technologies it was intended to test could not be conclusively evaluated.

Despite these shortcomings, Skyroot says the mission successfully demonstrated or validated several important elements. These included the satellite deployment mechanism, the radio frequency communication link, mission sequencing, electrical power system architecture, mission planning, solar assisted battery charging, structural design, real time clock performance and Mission Control Centre operations. The spacecraft successfully survived launch, separation and operations across multiple orbits, generating valuable engineering data and flight heritage.

The outcome reflects the reality of maiden launches. Historically, first flights of new rockets rarely carry high value operational payloads. Instead, they are typically loaded with technology demonstrators, experimental spacecraft, engineering payloads or even completely inert dummy masses. The primary objective is to prove the launch vehicle itself. Any payload success is welcome, but secondary to validating the rocket.

That context is important when assessing Vikram-1. The mission was, above all else, a test of a brand new orbital rocket. That test was passed. The vehicle reached orbit and deployed its payloads. Several payloads achieved significant portions of their mission objectives. Others, including SCOPE, did not deliver complete success. Such outcomes are not unusual in early space programs where both launch and spacecraft technologies are being demonstrated simultaneously.

What matters most from an industry perspective is that Vikram-1 appears to have earned the confidence of customers. The newly signed HEX20 agreement, covering three dedicated launches for Earth observation and in orbit demonstration missions, suggests the market has responded positively to the rocket's debut. For Skyroot, commercial orders are ultimately the strongest endorsement of launch capability.

"India's private space ecosystem is reaching a stage where collaboration across the mission lifecycle will define the next phase of growth. Our partnership with Skyroot brings complementary capabilities together, allowing us to create stronger pathways to orbit and enable more ambitious missions for customers in India and around the world." Asserts Amal Chandran, Chief Executive Officer, HEX20 Space, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The story of Vikram-1 is therefore one of both triumph and learning. The rocket hit its target and proved it can reach orbit. That success has already translated into new business. At the same time, SCOPE's inability to return usable telemetry serves as a reminder that spacecraft development remains an unforgiving challenge.

In the final analysis, Vikram-1 delivered the result that mattered most. It was a rocket under real test by fire, and it scored a bull's eye. The payload lessons, including SCOPE's failure, will help shape the next generation of missions to come.