PM Modi Meets Skyroot Founders, Discusses India's Future Space Plans

Founders of Skyroot Aerospace, the company which successfully launched India's first privately developed orbital-class rocket Vikram-1, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

After the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of the country's private space ecosystem.

"A great interaction with Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka of Skyroot Aerospace," PM Modi said on X.

He said the success of Vikram-1 naturally featured prominently in the discussion, in addition to many other interesting subjects.

"Happy to hear about their journey so far and their insights on what lies ahead. Their energy, ambition and positivity reflect the vibrant spirit of our private space ecosystem. Best wishes to the entire Skyroot team," he said.

Skyroot Aerospace said its founders Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka had the privilege of sharing the company's journey, the successful Vikram-1 mission, and the vision for the future of space.

The company said the prime minister discussed the technology, long-term vision, and the opportunities ahead for India's private space ecosystem.

"His encouragement for young entrepreneurs and his confidence in India's growing innovation ecosystem continue to inspire us," it said.

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