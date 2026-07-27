Skyroot's Moment, ISRO's Legacy: Story Behind India's 1st Private Rocket

The spectacular success of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket has rightly triggered celebrations across India even Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded it in his 'Man Ki Baat' as a big success by Indian youth. A young private company from Hyderabad has achieved what only a handful of companies worldwide have managed. On its maiden orbital mission, Vikram-1 successfully reached a Low Earth Orbit of about 450 kilometres and deployed its payloads, making Skyroot the first Indian private company to place a rocket into orbit.

The achievement deserves applause. It deserves admiration. It deserves recognition as a defining moment in India's private space journey, simply a dream come true for young aspirational India. If former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam were alive whose death anniversary we celebrate today, he would have smiled ear to ear as his motto was 'A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.' Skyroot Aerospace CEO Pawan Chandana told NDTV 'he had not slept for days' thinking of what could go wrong. Chandana's dream did get fulfilled but miles to go before commercial success comes his way.

But amid the celebrations, there is another story that cannot be ignored.

Vikram-1's success is also the story of ISRO.

The giant banyan tree of Indian space science and engineering spread its branches wide enough to shelter, nurture and support a young start up taking its first steps into one of the most unforgiving businesses on Earth.

Perhaps the best person to explain this relationship is ISRO Chairman Dr V. Narayanan himself.

Speaking to NDTV, an emotional Narayanan described the success as a milestone not only for Skyroot but for the entire Indian space ecosystem.

"As you know, Honourable Prime Minister has rolled out the space sector reform in the year 2020. And as Secretary, Department of Space, it is also my responsibility to ensure the space ecosystem in the country is growing. So, whatever demonstrated by the Skyroot system, a success of the Vikram in the first attempt, it's a major milestone indicating growth of the space ecosystem in our country."

He particularly praised the start-up's youthful workforce. "I have to congratulate the Skyroot team, young team, 28 years average age and our own brothers and sisters."

Then came a remarkable observation revealing how ISRO views the success of private space companies.

"For example, when somebody grows and studies well, surely, the parents have done their part well."

It was a statement carrying both pride and ownership.

Like a parent watching a child succeed, ISRO saw Vikram-1's triumph partly as a validation of its own efforts.

The analogy is apt.

For while Skyroot designed, built and operated, took all the risk and liabilities of Vikram-1, the support extended by ISRO was extensive, deep and strategic.

Dr Narayanan detailed the assistance. "Towards this activity, ISRO has supported and carried out a lot of activity."

He explained that the first stage solid motor propellant casting was carried out in ISRO facilities. The static test of the powerful first stage was performed with ISRO support. The second stage and upper stage engine tests were also conducted at ISRO facilities. ISRO further provided the launch pad at Sriharikota and hand held the company during vehicle assembly and launch operations.

"This vehicle is a four-stage vehicle with three solid propulsion stages and the upper liquid stage and the first stage solid motor propellant casting was done in ISRO facilities. Also, the successful static test was carried out with the support of ISRO. The second stage and upper stage engine tests were carried out in the ISRO facilities. ISRO also provided the launch pad, carrying out and hand-holding the activities including the vehicle assembly and accomplishing the launch-based activities."

These were not routine courtesies.

They involved some of India's most sophisticated aerospace facilities built through decades of taxpayer investment and engineering excellence.

The support also extended far beyond infrastructure.

Hundreds of ISRO personnel worked behind the scenes.

The range operations team, mission controllers, safety specialists and engineers ensured that the launch was conducted safely and professionally. The launch authorisation board was headed by ISRO veteran Dr BN Suresh whose thumbs up led to Vikram-1 being cleared for lift off.

The role of the ISRO's Range Safety Officer alone is critical. A single error can endanger lives and property. Every trajectory must be evaluated. Every contingency analysed. Every flight termination system verified.

None of that comes automatically.

It comes from decades of institutional experience accumulated by ISRO.

This was not the first time ISRO opened its doors to a private launch company.

Earlier, Agnikul Cosmos also received extensive support from ISRO during the development and launch of its rocket.

The philosophy is clear.

India's space reforms were never intended to create competition between ISRO and private industry. They were designed to create an ecosystem where both can thrive together. But initially ISRO leadership did oppose the opening up of the space sector, but later it fell in line with the dictate of the Prime Minister's Office.

Union Science Minister Dr Jitendra Singh sees Vikram-1 as precisely that outcome.

"The successful launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital launch vehicle, marks India's emergence as a serious global player in the rapidly expanding global space economy and stands as a powerful vindication of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's landmark decision to open the country's space sector to private participation."

According to him, India's private space revolution would not have occurred without the reforms launched in 2020.

"He said the reforms have unlocked the immense potential of Indian innovators, providing them access to national space infrastructure and creating an ecosystem where world-class technologies can now be conceived, developed and launched entirely from India."

The phrase "access to national space infrastructure" may be the most important part of that statement.

Without access to ISRO's infrastructure, facilities and expertise, it is difficult to imagine a young start up reaching orbit so quickly in 8 years flat.

That reality raises a question increasingly being discussed in India's space community.

ISRO reportedly charged around Rs 8 crore for a launch campaign originally estimated at about 16 days. Yet Skyroot's campaign stretched to nearly two months. Should companies be charged more if campaigns significantly exceed initial timelines?

There is no easy answer.

On one hand, India's private sector requires encouragement and support. Launching rockets is among the most difficult engineering challenges known to humanity.

On the other hand, Sriharikota is a national asset. Extended campaigns occupy facilities and resources. They may also affect ISRO's own launch schedules which are already under pressure from increasing mission demands.

It is a debate that will likely grow as more private launch providers enter the field. The upcoming new launch port in Tamil Nadu may help ease this pressure.

Another fascinating dimension of the Skyroot story is the movement of talent.

More than 30 former ISRO scientists and engineers are understood to be working at Skyroot.

This transfer of institutional knowledge may be one of the biggest advantages enjoyed by India's private space sector.

Among the most notable figures is V Gana Gandhi, now Senior Vice President at Skyroot. After nearly four decades at ISRO, Gandhi brought with him priceless experience in launch vehicle development and programme management. His expertise became an important bridge connecting the culture of India's space agency with the agility of a start up. He shuns limelight in his second innings.

Former ISRO Chairman S Somanath too has been associated with mentoring and advising emerging players in the private ecosystem.

Yet it would be a mistake to view Skyroot merely as an extension of ISRO.

The company is keen to emphasise that nearly 95 percent of its workforce is home grown in house Skyroot talent. Its average age is only about 28 years. That combination of youthful ambition and experienced guidance may well be Skyroot's secret formula.

The result is a company capable of building sophisticated launch vehicles while still moving at start up speed.

Vikram-1 itself is an impressive machine.

Standing roughly 22 metres tall, the rocket is built around an all-carbon composite structure. It uses three solid propulsion stages and a liquid upper stage. It can carry payloads of up to 350 kilograms into Low Earth Orbit.

The vehicle employs 3D printed propulsion technologies, advanced avionics and low shock separation systems designed to protect sensitive satellites.

On its maiden flight it seems to have deployed Skyroot's own SCOPE satellite in orbit, as of now no confirmation is available on how Skyroot's own satellite it is performing. Vikram 1 also successfully deployed Grahaa Space's Solaras satellite and other experimental payloads.

The launch has positioned Skyroot among an elite global club of private companies capable of reaching orbit.

IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Goenka described the achievement in national terms.

"Only a handful of nations can reach space on their own, and now a private Indian company joined that exclusive club."

"What lifted off was culmination of years of work, a team of over a thousand people, and efforts of close to four hundred Indian industry suppliers [nurtured by ISRO over decades] with it."

The next question is where Skyroot goes from here.

Will it focus on serving Indian government missions, perhaps even becoming a regular launch partner for ISRO?

Or will it pursue the global commercial market where competition is fierce and relentless?

Chief Executive Pawan Chandana appears to have already chosen the direction. "What the world witnessed is the result of years of work by our team, our partners and suppliers across the country. It proves that India has the talent, the technology and the industrial strength to build launch vehicles that meet the world's standards and to serve the world from here."

His vision is clear.

'Made in India. Made for the world.'

That ambition mirrors the trajectory followed by SpaceX in the United States of America. Elon Musk's company benefited enormously from NASA expertise, facilities and contracts during its formative years. Yet once established, it expanded aggressively into global commercial markets and eventually transformed the launch industry itself.

Skyroot may seek a similar path.

But the ocean ahead is deep.

Global launch markets are intensely competitive. Reliability, launch cadence, pricing and customer confidence ultimately decide success.

For now, however, there is a bigger lesson.

Vikram-1 was not merely the success of a start up.

It was the success of a national space ecosystem.

A young company provided the daring do attitude. Entrepreneurs supplied the vision. Investors supplied the capital. Government provided the reforms. IN-SPACe provided the framework. ISRO provided the infrastructure, expertise and confidence.

Together they produced a historic result.

The child has taken its first steps. The parent stands nearby, filled with pride.

Now Skyroot must learn to swim on its own in the deep waters of the global launch market.

If Vikram-1 is any indication, India may finally have a private launch champion capable of making that journey into the Cosmos.